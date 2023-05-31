If you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or build your home theater entirely from scratch, there’s a price drop on a QLED TV at Best Buy right now. The 50-inch model of the TCL 5-Series 4K Smart TV is discounted $30 from down to $400. Its regular price of $430 is pretty impressive for a QLED TV, and this discount makes it even more so. Best Buy is including free shipping with your purchase, and the TV also comes with three free months of AppleTV+ and one month of free FuboTV.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV

When it comest to ensuring you get a TV with superior picture quality, QLED and OLED picture technologies are pretty much the cream of the crop. OLED TVs use self-lit pixels to create impressive image contrast, but this 50-inch 4K TV by TCL utilizes QLED technology, which provides impressive picture quality using nanoparticles called quantum dots. These supercharge its brightness and color, and make the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV a great option for your home theater if you’re looking to create an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, which adds another layer of depth to the experience.

As you’ll find with many of the best QLED TVs, this TCL 4K TV is a Smart TV. This means it has many streaming services built into its user interface, providing quick access to platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max. This makes the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more a great way to put that new QLED picture to work. Some additional smarts include the ability to stream media from your Apple devices to the TV using Apple AirPlay, and integration with popular voice assistants Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. With the Roku app you can also use your smartphone as a second remote, or to access convenient features like voice search and control.

Today you can grab the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED Smart TV for $400, which is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $430. Free shipping is included, as are three free months of AppleTV+ and a month of free FuboTV.

