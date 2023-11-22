 Skip to main content
This 55-inch TCL 4K TV is under $190 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Jennifer Allen
Normally priced at $300, Walmart has one of the best Black Friday TV deals with a TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV down to only $188. A considerable saving of $112, this is a deal that many will not want to miss out on. We’re here to tell you a little more about it if you’re still weighing up whether or not to buy one of the better Black Friday deals around.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands when it comes to value with this particular example demonstrating exceptional value for money. With the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV, you get a great 4K image along with High Dynamic Range support so that colors look brighter and more realistic. A sleek metal finish, slim profile, and edge-to-edge glass design means it looks good in your living room and frees up some space too.

Alongside that, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is designed to be convenient. Through its Roku interface, it has a simple yet customizable home screen so you can easily find what you want to watch. Pick out your favorite apps and prioritize them so everything is within a couple of taps away. The TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV has over 250 live TV channels along with award-winning Roku Originals, and all the streaming apps you could want. At all times, you can find things with the simple to use remote or you can use the Roku mobile app to benefit from voice controls. By doing so, you can speak your search commands or say to change inputs. It works with all the major voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Additionally, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV has Apple AirPlay support for casting content across from your other devices, plus there are four HDMI inputs for hooking up all your consoles and other devices. It all adds up to mean you get the most essential features at all times here. It may not be one of the best TVs but it does the key things you need a TV to do.

Normally priced at $300, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is available at Walmart for $188 as part of its Black Friday deals. Likely to only be this price for a very limited time, check it out now before you miss out on the $112 discount.

