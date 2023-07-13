You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today

Walmart often has some of the best TV deals around and that’s certainly the case with the deal it has on the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV at the moment. Usually priced at $528, it’s down to $398 so you save $130 off the regular price. Sure to be a big hit with anyone who wants a great TV for their living room without spending a fortune, we can’t say how long it’ll stick around for at this price. It’s proving very popular, so let’s take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV

It’s easy to assume that the best QLED TVs cost a fortune. Granted, the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV doesn’t make the list but the 6-Series does and there are some shared elements here. Of course, you get all the benefits of QLED meaning an added layer of quantum dots that make a huge difference to your TV’s picture quality.

Besides the better brightness and wider color volume you’d expect from a QLED TV, you also get the HDR Pro Pack with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. There are also Contrast Control Zones with contrast individually optimized across up to 80 zones to ensure great contrast between bright and dark areas of each scene. The TV’s AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast, and clarity, with smart 4K upscaling too.

For gamers, a dedicated game mode automatically kicks in once it notices you’re playing a game, offering the lowest latency it can provide and non-existent motion blur. While it may not technically be one of the best TVs, the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV still knows how to provide value for money. You also gain four HDMI inputs with no need for one to be dedicated to a streaming device thanks to it having streaming apps built-in and a very easy-to-use and customize home screen. It’s all conducted in a way you’d expect from one of the best TV brands with TCL always demonstrating good quality for the price.

Usually priced at $528, the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV is currently down to $398 at Walmart. It’s a very popular deal with Walmart classing it a best seller right now. If it sounds like the TV for you, buy it now before you miss out.

