Best Buy’s latest sale drops the price of this 85-inch TV under $1000

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re thinking about getting a massive upgrade for your home theater setup, this may be the nudge that you need — Best Buy’s $350 discount for the 85-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $950 from its original price of $1,300. You won’t always come across TV deals for a screen of this size for less than $1,000, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can as the offer may get sold out very soon.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands in the market because of the value that its products provide to its customers, and that’s certainly on full display with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. There’s something about an 85-inch screen in your living room that will never get old, though you’ll want to check out our guide on what size TV to buy first if you’ve got enough space for it. If you do, you’ll enjoy watching your favorite content with sharp details thanks to the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with lifelike colors from its support for High Dynamic Range technology.

All of the best TVs in the market are smart TVs with streaming capabilities, which is also available on the TCL 4-Series 4K TV through the Roku TV operating system. The platform offers easy access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, as well as all of the other popular services, in addition to more than 250 free channels so that you’ll never run out of things to watch. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV also works with the Roku app, which allows you to create a watchlist, use voice commands, and listen to what you’re watching privately.

The 85-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is currently available from Best Buy for less than $1,000, so now’s a great time for a home theater upgrade if you’ve got the cash for it. From its sticker price of $1,300, it’s down to $950 following a $350 discount, but we don’t expect this offer to last long. This deal will generate a lot of attention, so before it expires, you’ll want to secure your own 85-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV.

