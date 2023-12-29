If you’re in the market for one of the best TVs but have a limited budget or simply would like to pocket some savings, the Toshiba C350 Series 4K Smart TV is a good consideration. The 75-inch model is seeing an impressive discount at Amazon right now, going for a sale price of just $540. This is a savings of $260 from its regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, which is a nice add-on for such a large item, and which makes this one of the best TV deals you’ll find today.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV

A 75-inch TV is a good way to go about creating an immersive home theater experience, as its size is enough to fill almost any room with your favorite movies, sports, and other content. The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K Fire TV is a good choice if this is what you’re after. Its 4K resolution has HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR technologies, which presents everything you like to watch in a bright, high-contrast image that pops off the screen and fills the room. This technology is powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K.

And because the Toshiba C350 Series is a Fire TV, you’ll get built-in access to content such as the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more. Fire TV is a smart TV platform that not only gets you built-in access to your favorite streaming services, but also does a lot of work in organizing your favorite content for you. The TV will also come with a voice remote powered by Alexa. With the touch of a button you’ll be able to ask Alexa to find, launch, and control all of your content. It will also allow you to go beyond streaming to check sports scores and set timers and reminders.

You can add the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV to your home theater for just $540. This sale price at Amazon is a discount of $260, as the TV would regularly set you back $800. Free shipping is included with a purchase as well.

