$500 off makes this the cheapest 65-inch OLED TV today

Predictably, Walmart has one of the best OLED TV deals around. We say one of them, being able to buy the65-inch Vizio OLED TV for $998 instead of $1,500 actually makes it the cheapest 65-inch OLED TV you can buy today. Packed with great features besides its excellent screen quality, the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV is sure to delight anyone who’s been waiting to buy an OLED TV. Here’s what to expect.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch OLED TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands out there right now so it’s always a good bet to consider them when buying a new TV. In the case of the Vizio OLED TV, there’s a ton to love about it. It has the advantages of OLED technology so you get 8 million self-illuminating pixels that lead to perfect black levels and limitless contrast. With intense colors, you gain exceptional image accuracy so whatever you watch looks a delight here. There’s Dolby Vision Bright Mode to further help here so you get excellent lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail and brightness. HDR10/+ and HLG formats are supported too.

Gamers will particularly appreciate how like the best TVs, the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV has a dedicated gaming mode. Its ProGaming Engine provides variable refresh rates of between 40Hz and 120Hz as needed. It also automatically optimizes the picture quality so you get smoother graphics and more responsive playing. Vizio’s IQ Ultra processor upscales whatever you’re watching while four HDMI 2.1 ports mean it plays games at its best.

For those more relaxing moments, there’s also plenty of streaming support with all your favorites here as well as WatchFree+ which provides you with free live TV and on-demand content too. Whatever you watch, certified low blue light protection reduces eye strain and protects your eye health. It’s all increasingly the kind of feature set we like to see from the best OLED TVs.

The 65-inch Vizio OLED TV is usually priced at $1,500 but right now, you can buy it for $998 at Walmart. A huge saving of just over $500, this is the ideal time to get more for your money and invest in a good quality TV. It’s unlikely to stay at this price for long so you know what to do if it’s perfect for your needs.

