 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

$500 off makes this the cheapest 65-inch OLED TV today

Jennifer Allen
By

Predictably, Walmart has one of the best OLED TV deals around. We say one of them, being able to buy the65-inch Vizio OLED TV for $998 instead of $1,500 actually makes it the cheapest 65-inch OLED TV you can buy today. Packed with great features besides its excellent screen quality, the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV is sure to delight anyone who’s been waiting to buy an OLED TV. Here’s what to expect.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch OLED TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands out there right now so it’s always a good bet to consider them when buying a new TV. In the case of the Vizio OLED TV, there’s a ton to love about it. It has the advantages of OLED technology so you get 8 million self-illuminating pixels that lead to perfect black levels and limitless contrast. With intense colors, you gain exceptional image accuracy so whatever you watch looks a delight here. There’s Dolby Vision Bright Mode to further help here so you get excellent lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail and brightness. HDR10/+ and HLG formats are supported too.

Gamers will particularly appreciate how like the best TVs, the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV has a dedicated gaming mode. Its ProGaming Engine provides variable refresh rates of between 40Hz and 120Hz as needed. It also automatically optimizes the picture quality so you get smoother graphics and more responsive playing. Vizio’s IQ Ultra processor upscales whatever you’re watching while four HDMI 2.1 ports mean it plays games at its best.

Related

For those more relaxing moments, there’s also plenty of streaming support with all your favorites here as well as WatchFree+ which provides you with free live TV and on-demand content too. Whatever you watch, certified low blue light protection reduces eye strain and protects your eye health. It’s all increasingly the kind of feature set we like to see from the best OLED TVs.

The 65-inch Vizio OLED TV is usually priced at $1,500 but right now, you can buy it for $998 at Walmart. A huge saving of just over $500, this is the ideal time to get more for your money and invest in a good quality TV. It’s unlikely to stay at this price for long so you know what to do if it’s perfect for your needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This 50-inch 4K TV is $198 in Walmart’s Spring Sale
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Take one quick peek at some of the best TV deals, or even some of the best Walmart TV deals, and you'll notice they tend to come and go quite frequently. That can make it quite difficult to narrow down the selection and choose one for your next upgrade. But every once in a while, a deal comes along that's so good, well, you just shouldn't miss it. That's the case with the current deal on Onn's 4K UHD LED Smart Roku TV, that's available at a steep discount for Walmart's Spring Sale. Normally $238, it's yours right now, out the door, for $198, saving you $40, which might not seem like much until you start comparing it to other 4K UHD smart TVs out there. It's an amazing price, but it won't last for long.

Where can you find a 4K TV for the price this Onn 50-inch is available as part of Walmart's Spring Sale? Go ahead and look, we'll wait. Now, try to find a TV with the Roku smart streaming platform built-in that lets you start streaming your favorite on-demand apps and shows right out of the box. That's what you're getting here. A TV that's ready to rock, with an excellent ultra-HD resolution, 60hz refresh rate, and all the smart features that come with a Roku TV, including the ability to control the TV through a smart mobile app. It has all the staples features we recommend looking for in our 4K TV buying guide, which seldom happens with deals this low.

Read more
This deal gets you a 70-inch 4K TV for just $430 at Best Buy
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy is a never-ending fountain of great TV deals. They're famous for steep discounts on mid-range TVs, and they aren't disappointing this week. Right now you can buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $430 after a $220 discount. If you don't really care about OLED or QLED technology, but want a massive TV that will cover a wall, this is the deal for you. Read more about the TV below, then check out the deal at Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV
We'll get straight to the downside -- Insignia isn't one of the best TV brands around, but it's also not one that should be entirely ignored. Crucially, in this price range, you still get good value for money. This Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV offers all the essentials. It has HDR support to help provide a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. There's also DTS Studio Sound to enhance the audio quality with immersive sound possible. Support for HDMI ARC and eARC means you can easily hook up a soundbar or AV receiver if you'd prefer that route.

Read more
This 75-inch TV just had its price slashed from $900 to $570
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K

If you've always wanted a massive display in your living room or bedroom but you couldn't afford one, don't miss this chance to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at $330 off from Best Buy. Instead of $900, you'll only have to pay $570 in one of the top TV deals that's available right now. You'll have to hurry though -- stocks are probably extremely limited, and you're not the only shopper who wants to get a 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV makes a run at the best TVs with its integration of the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but also shows them all alongside other input sources and apps on a convenient home screen. The operating system also enables easy access to Amazon's Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can use voice commands to control playback, adjust volume, navigate apps, search for content, and so much more.

Read more