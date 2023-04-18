Walmart is a consistently reliable place for TV deals as demonstrated by the offer on this Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $528, you can buy it for $398 meaning you save $130 off the regular price. This is a well-made TV from a good quality brand so if you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, this could be the one for you. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV

As we eluded to, Vizio is one of the best TV brands at the moment. While it has often focused on QLED TVs in recent times, it still provides great regular 4K TVs too. With the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get excellent features. It offers an excellent 4K resolution but it also has support for HDR10/+ and HLG formats. With Dolby Vision, you get more lifelike accuracy, better color saturation, black detail, and brightness too. Its IQ Active Processor also does a great job of upscaling any non-4K content so you get better picture quality across the board. There’s also intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments with Active Pixel Tuning.

A dedicated gaming mode with V-Gaming Engine provides you with sub 10ms input lag, variable refresh rate and an auto game mode for a more finely tuned picture mode. Three HDMI 2.1 ports mean you can easily hook it up to the latest games consoles too with even some of the best TVs not having that many HDMI 2.1 ports. DTS Virtual:X sound support helps if you prefer to use TV speakers over headphones or a soundbar, but there’s also support for Bluetooth headphones too.

When you want to relax, there’s also great streaming support. SmartCast provides fast navigation and instant access to plenty of great streaming services, while WatchFree+ provides free live TV and on-demand content.

The Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is usually priced at $528 but right now when you buy at Walmart, you can buy it for just $398. A saving of $130 makes this an even more tempting TV deal than usual. Buy it now if you’re looking to upgrade your TV for less, while still getting great picture quality.

