 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash sale drops the price of this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV under $400

Jennifer Allen
By
People watching sports on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV.

Walmart is a consistently reliable place for TV deals as demonstrated by the offer on this Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $528, you can buy it for $398 meaning you save $130 off the regular price. This is a well-made TV from a good quality brand so if you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, this could be the one for you. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV

As we eluded to, Vizio is one of the best TV brands at the moment. While it has often focused on QLED TVs in recent times, it still provides great regular 4K TVs too. With the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get excellent features. It offers an excellent 4K resolution but it also has support for HDR10/+ and HLG formats. With Dolby Vision, you get more lifelike accuracy, better color saturation, black detail, and brightness too. Its IQ Active Processor also does a great job of upscaling any non-4K content so you get better picture quality across the board. There’s also intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments with Active Pixel Tuning.

A dedicated gaming mode with V-Gaming Engine provides you with sub 10ms input lag, variable refresh rate and an auto game mode for a more finely tuned picture mode. Three HDMI 2.1 ports mean you can easily hook it up to the latest games consoles too with even some of the best TVs not having that many HDMI 2.1 ports. DTS Virtual:X sound support helps if you prefer to use TV speakers over headphones or a soundbar, but there’s also support for Bluetooth headphones too.

Related

When you want to relax, there’s also great streaming support. SmartCast provides fast navigation and instant access to plenty of great streaming services, while WatchFree+ provides free live TV and on-demand content.

The Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is usually priced at $528 but right now when you buy at Walmart, you can buy it for just $398. A saving of $130 makes this an even more tempting TV deal than usual. Buy it now if you’re looking to upgrade your TV for less, while still getting great picture quality.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This 75-inch TV just had its price slashed from $900 to $570
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K

If you've always wanted a massive display in your living room or bedroom but you couldn't afford one, don't miss this chance to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at $330 off from Best Buy. Instead of $900, you'll only have to pay $570 in one of the top TV deals that's available right now. You'll have to hurry though -- stocks are probably extremely limited, and you're not the only shopper who wants to get a 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV makes a run at the best TVs with its integration of the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but also shows them all alongside other input sources and apps on a convenient home screen. The operating system also enables easy access to Amazon's Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can use voice commands to control playback, adjust volume, navigate apps, search for content, and so much more.

Read more
Usually $650, this 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $430 at Best Buy
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Best Buy has slashed the price of the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV to just $430, for savings of $220 on its original price of $650. If you've been waiting for a sign that you should upgrade your home theater setup with a larger screen, this is probably it. You'll have to hurry if you want to make this purchase though, because there will be a lot of shoppers who'll want to take advantage of this offer, which we expect to end very soon.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV features  a 70-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, both of which are present in all of the best TVs. You'll be able to watch your favorite content with sharp details and vivid colors, with everything upscaled to 4K quality. Completing the cinematic experience is DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio that places you in the middle of the action.

Read more
This is the strangest OLED TV deal, but it’s worth knowing about
samsung 55 inch s90c deal april 2023 oled 4k tv lifestyle

Samsung has released a strange OLED TV discount that we think is worth sharing. When you buy the 55-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV, currently retailing for $1,900, you can also get a Samsung The Freestyle projector for 50%. While $1,900 is the S90C's launch price, this combo deal makes The Freestyle projector only $400 instead of its usual $800. If you're in the unique position of wanting a gorgeous OLED TV and a high quality projector, this deal was made for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV
The Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED embraces the latest in QD-OLED technology. It's effectively the best of both worlds being a hybrid display technology that combines all the advantages of OLED TVs so you get individually lit pixels along with the brightness and color gained from the use of QLED or quantum dots. Appropriately, it's pretty special.

Read more