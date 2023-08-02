This Vizio 65-inch 4K TV is under $400 at Walmart today

One of the best TV deals of the day is being able to buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV for just $398 saving a sizeable $130 off the regular price of $528. The deal is available at Walmart which is always a reliable destination for awesome TVs and low prices. If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, read on while we take you through what you need to know about this one before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around. You get a lot for your money here with the company frequently being affordable yet also high-quality. With the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get a full array backlight so LEDs are evenly distributed for superior light uniformity and picture performance. There’s also Dolby Vision support so you can enjoy fantastic brightness, contrast and color, with the V-Series supporting HDR10+ and HLG formats. The Vizio IQ Active 4K HDR processor upscales non-4K content well while gamers can appreciate the V-Gaming Engine that kicks in whenever you load up a console. By doing so, you get the lowest input lag possible with this TV and a more responsive experience.

Alongside all that, the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV also bundles in Active Pixel Tuning with pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones of the screen to provide you with superior contrast performance.

The Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is super smart as well as looking good. It has Vizio SmartCast so you can quickly navigate through all its built-in apps finding your favorite shows and apps. A Voice Remote means no need to rely on tapping in commands either. For casting from other devices, there’s Apple AirPlay support and Chromecast too. You can even use it to access your smart home devices with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa support. HDMI 2.1 ports make it a surefire hit for those with the latest games consoles as well, even if it isn’t one of the best TVs money can buy.

With nearly everything you could need and a little more at this price, the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is a great option for anyone seeking out a new 4K TV for less. It usually costs $528 but right now, you can buy it for $398 at Walmart. It’s proving to be popular already so you may need to be quick to avoid missing out. It’s certainly worth it.

