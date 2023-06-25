Walmart has one of the better TV deals around for anyone who likes to keep costs down without missing out on good quality. Today, you can buy the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for $398 saving $130 off the regular price of $528. A popular TV among customers, this is a TV you’re going to love. Here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

For this price in particular, the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV offers all you could need. There’s the obviously sizeable 65-inch screen that means a great-sized image as you watch movies or play games. It’s more than just big too with a full array backlight so LEDs are evenly distributed for superior light uniformity and picture performance. There’s also Dolby Vision support along with HDR10+ and HLG. Additionally, active pixel tuning is capable of tuning contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones for superior contrast performance. It’s all an instant reminder why Vizio is on our list of the best TV brands.

For gamers, they will love the V-Gaming engine so you automatically get the best picture for games along with low input lag. There are also three HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s perfect for hooking up the latest consoles. It’s the kind of thing you see among the best TVs. DTS Virtual X audio provides excellent post-processing with virtual surround sound, so you don’t instantly need to buy a soundbar.

During quieter moments, there’s Vizio SmartCast with fast navigation for all your favorite streaming services, and a bunch of free channels to browse too. Whatever you’re watching, the Vizio IQ Active 4K HDR processor upscales non-4K imagery so it looks better than ever.

If you don’t feel like using the remote, you can rely on Vizio Voice controls saving you the need to tap in commands. Instead, you can simply speak and say what you’re looking for. The TV also works with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast is built-in.

Usually priced at $528, the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is down to $398 at Walmart. A saving of $130 makes this great-value TV even more appealing. Hugely popular, we can’t say how long this deal will stick around so don’t miss out if you want a reliable budget TV.

