The new VIZIO Home Screen pushes the boundaries on quality design and innovation

When it comes to smart TVs, not many offer an intuitive and aesthetically pleasing home screen and app experience. This refers to the interface, the navigation, and the overall design can be clunky and frustrating to use. That’s why we usually recommend getting another, more intuitive smart streaming device for your TV, and we’re not alone. They’re almost always better supported, receive regular updates, and offer a host of improvements that you just don’t get from TV manufacturers. This is puzzling because TVs — which cost a significant amount of money — should definitely provide the same, if not better, experience.

VIZIO has worked to address consumer pain points head-on, consistently identifying ways to improve its VIZIO Home Screen over the years. With its most recent update, the VIZIO Home Screen has transformed the way you discover and stream entertainment on its TVs with a  reimagined ecosystem that offers intuitive search, personalization, and many new built-in features. It’s easier than ever to find, use, and enjoy your favorite streaming apps, including discovering new shows and movies.

If you don’t already have some on, throw on some comfortable sweatpants, kick back, relax on your couch, and let’s explore VIZIO’s newest home screen ecosystem. You’re gonna love it.

Welcome to the new and improved VIZIO Home Screen

Let’s start with the important bits first. Most of the time, when you’re navigating a home screen or app ecosystem on a smart TV, you’re using a standard TV remote. To accommodate, the ecosystem has to be intuitive and easy to navigate, with alternative options for moving around or finding what you want — such as voice commands. VIZIO has upped its game with its new home screen by creating a new left-side navigation and hierarchy to its menus and settings that make browsing a breeze. You can get in and out quickly and search easily for the content you want and love.

Building upon that is a new seamless content discovery system that helps you find new movies and shows to watch. No more browsing for content aimlessly. You can now access what you’re looking for faster, with recommended streams and the option to hover over content to get more helpful information. You can even see Rotten Tomatoes scores and reviews, which turns the VIZIO Home Screen into a more pleasant, one-stop-shop for entertainment experiences. It’s also the first place you’ll go before jumping into streaming content. You can check out the thousands of shows and movies available. That functionality is going to be a big time saver.

Of course, with ecosystems like this, personalization is a huge deal. You should be able to customize what you see and what apps show up first and adjust the experience to your liking. Maybe you don’t want to see an app you never use on your home screen. The easy-to-browse app catalog makes it simple to swap out apps, choose your favorites, and more. You can also add movies and shows to My Watchlist for quick access later, all in one place.

Finally, the broad and far-reaching experience is key. Comprehensively, does the ecosystem deliver everything you need to enjoy your favorite content? VIZIO’s new Home Screen certainly does. Favorite and popular apps come pre-loaded, but you can always adjust what’s there. You get lots of free content, including live and on-demand media, and your TV gets better and better over time through regular software improvements, updates, and new features.

It’s honestly exactly the kind of smart TV experience VIZIO should have had on its TVs, to begin with, but the good news is it’s here now, and it’s ready to revolutionize how you stream, browse, and watch on VIZIO brand TVs.

