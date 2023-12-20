Even with the Black Friday and Cyber Week deals officially behind us, there are still a lot of TVs to consider across a variety of styles and technologies. It helps to know what sets each series apart, especially when you’re looking at one or two brands in particular. For example, VIZIO’s Quantum Pro series shares similarities with the Quantum series yet distinguishes itself with even more premium features like mesmerizing brightness, Active Full Array Local Dimming, and 120Hz Panel. Wondering which is a better match for your new home entertainment setup? Let’s take a closer look.

The VIZIO Quantum series brings color to life

Both Quantum and Quantum Pro sets utilize VIZIO’s QLED technology, also known as quantum dot technology. The technology has grown in popularity in recent years and vastly improves upon picture-quality. Quantum dots are essentially manufactured nanoparticles that help to form more saturated colors on the screen. When red and green quantum dot particles are hit by blue LED lights, they get excited and emit more saturated and wider range colors. This technology achieves more precise and vibrant colors compared to conventional LED TVs.

The VIZIO Quantum series uses an ultra-HD full array backlight with a wide viewing angle, which allows you to sit anywhere and experience the content without visual distortions. The series also supports AMD FreeSync and variable refresh rate, ideal for the gaming enthusiast in any household. Complete with VIZIO’s voice remote for voice-enabled controls and navigation, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity for headphone compatibility, the Quantum and Quantum Pro are both phenomenal options to immerse yourself in your favorite movies, TV shows, and games.

Moreover, the Quantum series also comes enabled with WiFi 6 for improved wireless support and connectivity. It’s faster, stronger, and more reliable overall compared to previous generations of Wi-Fi.

Make no mistake, you’re getting an incredible TV with industry-leading features for a great price.

Equipped for peak performance and entertainment

VIZIO’s Quantum series ups the performance to new heights with what might seem like slight tweaks, but these enhancements definitely offer a better experience all around. Along with the many technological advancements that project on screen, the design and craftsmanship of the Quantum and Quantum Pro is not to be missed. With its three-sided, thin frame bezel design, viewers are able to fully experience the beauty of the pictures displayed on the screen. The minimalist approach to the TV’s design also enables consumers to offer maximum entertainment with minimal disturbance to their unique design aesthetic.

Superior connectivity, next-generation color with QLED, and re-imagined streaming are all a part of the VIZIO Quantum and Quantum Pro experience. So, next time you’re looking at VIZIO’s lineup and trying to decide which series is the best for your next home theater setup, you’ll know where to go.

And since price makes all the difference when you’re there making such a huge purchase, now’s a great time to explore with holiday deals saturating online shopping.

