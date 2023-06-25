 Skip to main content
Walmart weekend sale brings TV deals, including a 50-inch for $198

If you’ve been looking to grab a new TV but haven’t had a chance yet, this weekend’s TV deal from Walmart has a lot of great options, from budget-friendly 50-inch TVs to fancier QLED TVs for less than $500, which is impressive. We’ve picked three of our favorite choices from the sale, but we encourage you to check out all the deals by pressing the button below!

onn. 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $198, was $238

Onn 4K UHD LED Smart 4K Roku TV 100012587

There are a lot of great 50-inch TV deals floating around, but this onn. 50-inch is packed with a lot of great features. For starters, it comes with HDR10, which gives you an excellent contrast ratio and more vibrant colors. The 60Hz refresh rate is also pretty good for console gaming, especially at 4k, where most games are locked at either 30fps or 60 fps, such as Starfield. Also, for a budget TV, it has all the modern integrations you’d expect, including Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home. The whole TV is also built on the Roku platform, one of the best platforms in the industry, so you won’t have to go out and get your own streaming stick.

70-inch LG 7070ZUD 4L TV — $498, was $648

The LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV against a white background.

It’s always great to see 70-inch TV deals in the sub-$500 range, especially those from LG, who often supply the panel technology to most other TV manufacturers. As such, it comes with the high-end HDR10 Pro for the ultimate contrast and screen brightness. It also has the α5 Gen5 AI Processor, which helps upscale images and generally enhances them, and, as if that wasn’t enough, it can also help enhance audio, which is a big plus. For gamers, the LG tv comes with an auto low latency mode, which is great, and gaming HDR, with specifications from HGiG, a consortium of TV and Game companies. Of course, as an LG TV, it runs on the WebOS platform and has all the streaming channels you expect and over 300 free channels from LG.

Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV — $498, was $678

Vizio M6 Series QLED 4K Smart TV against a white background.

The last entry on the list is almost a surprise, given that it’s a QLED TV for less than $500. If you’re not familiar with Vizio, they’re a brand that’s recently started breaking into higher-end TVs with more budget-friendly TVs, so we’re happy to see further discounts on their TVs. Beyond the brilliant image fidelity delivered by the quantum color and full array of backlighting, it also has active pixel tuning, HDR10+, and even HLG. If all that sounds like gibberish, suffice it to say that you’re getting an incredible image, and the HLG is the HDR standard of sportscasters, so the M6 series is great for those who watch a lot of sports. If you like to listen to a lot of music and care about audio fidelity, the M6 series comes with DTS Virtual:X, which gives you some amazing immersive sound. Overall, if the choice is between this M6-series or the LG, we’d go for this TV, assuming you’re ok with going for the slightly smaller TV.

