YouTube TV adds new channels, bumping up the price by $5 in the process

Share

February has been a big month for YouTube TV. The live TV streaming service kicked off the month by bringing its app to Roku and Apple TV streaming boxes, and on February 14 a post on the YouTube blog announced not only a batch of new channels, but expanded availability.

After expanding its reach to 83 cities in December, YouTube TV is now available in the top 100 markets in the United States, which accounts for more than 85 percent of U.S. households. New markets include Lexington, Kentucky; Dayton, Ohio; Honolulu;Richmond, Virginia; Mobile, Alabama; and Syracuse, New York. For a full list of areas in which YouTube TV is available, see the YouTube TV support page.

Until now, one of the major drawbacks of YouTube TV has been the limited channel lineup compared to services like Sling TV, DirecTV Now, or even the relatively slim Hulu with Live TV. The service still doesn’t offer the most channels, but thanks to a new deal with Turner, it has added stations including TNT, Adult Swim, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, and others.

The streaming service will also add NBA TV and the MLB Network to the YouTube TV base package, and in the coming months, subscribers will be able to add NBA League Pass or MLB.tv to their subscriptions. That, combined with the above channels will give access to not only March Madness, but the NBA All-Star weekend, NBA Playoff games, MLB Postseason games, the PGA Championship, and the UEFA Champions League.

If all this sounds a little too good to be true, it sort of is. If you’re an existing subscriber, or if you subscribe before March 13, the price will remain the same it has been: $35 per month. After that, if you’re a new subscriber or if you cancel and renew your subscription, you’ll end up paying $5 more at $40 per month. That’s the same price as Hulu with Live TV, but more than the $20 per month you’d pay for Sling TV’s lowest-tier package.

Even with the price increase, this increased availability and the new channels make YouTube TV a more attractive option than it has been so far, but if you’re not sure it’s for you, be sure to take a look at our comparison of the most popular live TV streaming services.