YouTube TV comes to yet another platform, arriving on the Apple TV

On February 1, YouTube TV finally arrived on most Roku-powered devices, including all Roku TVs, leaving Apple TV owners wondering how much longer they would have to wait to watch the service on their devices. It turned out that they only needed to wait a few hours, as the official YouTube TV account later tweeted that the service is now available on Apple TVs as well.

This has been a long time coming. YouTube TV first launched in the spring of 2017, and at the time was only available on a handful of devices and in relatively few cities, compared to other streaming services. In October, YouTube TV was announced for both Roku and Apple TV, as well as the Xbox One. While it launched on Xbox One as well as Samsung and LG smart TVs in November, the official launch for Roku and Apple TV was delayed in December.

With the arrival on these two platforms, YouTube TV is now available on most major streaming platforms, with a few notable exceptions. One is the PlayStation 4 — most live TV streaming services aren’t available on the console because Sony offers its own PlayStation Vue streaming service. The other exception is Amazon devices, since Amazon and Google have been feuding as of late. While that could change, and we might eventually see YouTube TV on Amazon devices, its unlikely the service will ever be available on the PlayStation 4.

Like Hulu’s live TV offering, YouTube TV is a relatively slimmed-down live TV experience. The service starts at $35 per month and offers channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, FX, and USA, as well as sports options like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBCSN, but channels like TBS and TNT, relatively common in other offerings, aren’t available. Up to six people can watch on a single subscription, making it a relatively affordable option, and after expanding in December, the service is now available in more than 80 metro areas.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to watch the 2018 Super Bowl without cable, YouTube TV is a good option, though it isn’t the only one. For more information on how to get the app for your device, see Google’s support pages.