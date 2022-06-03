3 must-have smart products for your vacation home

Summer is almost here, and it's time to go on vacation. Some of us are lucky enough to have another home outside our primary residence to travel to throughout the year. If that's you, then this list is for you. There are plenty of smart devices out there to transform your home into something more significant, but not all of them are vital for a vacation home. Below are the three products that you need to have as soon as you head out to relax from the hustle and bustle.

Abode Iota Securty System

Smart security system

Read our in-depth review Pros Integrated HD camera, siren, and motion detection

Convenient key fob control

Friendly web and mobile app

Easy multi-device automation Cons Cheap construction

Android app issues

Disappointing audio

This first product is somewhat of a cheat since it contains multiple products, but security is important — especially if you're not at a residence all the time. The Abode Iota Security System basic starter package comes with a base station with an included security camera, a door/window sensor, and a remote keyfob. This mini assortment of accessories is all you need to find out if anyone enters when you're not home. In addition, you can connect the base hub through Wi-Fi ethernet, and cellular so that you always get notifications.

Even better, you can continuously add to the Iota security system to protect every window or room. You can also connect the system to Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, and Amazon Alexa.

Read our in-depth review Pros Smooth and quiet panning

Effectively doubles as a security camera

Incredible audio performance Cons Flimsy-feeling plastic construction

Next up, you need a smart display, and that's where the Echo Show 10 by Amazon comes into play. There are multiple reasons why you'll want to have a smart display in your vacation home. For one, you can ask for a lot of information regarding local things, including traffic, weather, and attractions to help you stay updated on what's happening in the area.

The Echo Show is an exceptionally great smart display, as its headline feature is that the screen rotates around the base to follow you around the room. As a result, you will never look back and have the Echo Show in a non-optimal viewing position. In addition, the screen is big and crisp and includes a sharp 13-megapixel webcam that you can use for detailed video calls.

A smart display can also double as an entertainment device. If you absolutely want to, you can listen to music and watch videos on most models. The Echo Show 10's base includes two tweeters and a subwoofer to provide room-filling audio. Being able to speak to Alexa to play music as soon as you step back inside is a sweet and relaxing treat. You can also use the Echo Show to view video feeds from the Abode Iota from earlier.

Pros Learns from your habits about when to raise and lower temperature

Can save money on heating bill

Supports Alexa/Siri, SmartThings, and IFTTT Cons May be overkill for some users

No Google Assistant built-in

Lastly, can you really have a home where you aren't controlling the temperature? Imagine coming from the beach to a perfectly cooled home or mountain trail hike to a toasty inviting environment. Then Ecobee's latest Smart Thermostat Premium has you covered. Not only does it provide convenience and learning, but safety too, which you have to keep in mind, especially since you're not there often. You want devices to take care of the home when you can't.

Of course, the smart thermostat learns your patterns to raise and lower the temperature depending on where you are in the home. This temperature-changing automation also helps keep bills lower year-round, thanks to less wasted energy.

These latest generations of Ecobee thermostats are also equipped with a new radar sensor that can determine if you or someone else is in the area. You can see all of this information in the app or pair it with the Echo Show 10 to display it on a larger display. It won't only just pair with an Amazon Alexa device, but you can configure it to have Alexa built-in to add another smart assistant in your house. You could have the Ecobee upstairs, the Echo Show downstairs, and essentially have Alexa throughout your home.

These smart devices will help you create a home that will keep you informed, entertained, comfortable, and safe throughout the year — even when you're not there. Connecting all these devices together and setting up automation rules will be the next step in elevating your vacation home to a smart home.

