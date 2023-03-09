One of the best Amazon Echo deals is perfect if you don’t mind having slightly older tech that still does the job well. Over at Amazon, you can buy the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $20 saving you 50% off the regular price of $40. Normally priced at $40, this is slightly older tech than the other Echo Dots out there but it still allows you to control your smart home with your voice as well as ask Alexa the many questions you may have. Intrigued? Read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) launched back in 2018 but it still has plenty to love about it. Incredibly compact, it’ll fit anywhere in your home before offering rich and loud sound. If you prefer stereo sound, you can always buy two and pair them together such as in your living room or home office. It looks good too thanks to its fabric hood that covers up the single 1.6-inch speaker that fires 360 degrees so you get a more immersive experience. There are key buttons at the top including volume, power, and a mic off button but the principle remains the same as with the best smart speakers — to use your voice instead.

By speaking to Alexa, you can listen to music from many different sources including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM and many others. It’s simple to skip to the next track, adjust the volume or pause, all with your voice. It’s also possible to call friends and family through your Echo device, or simply drop in on other rooms where other devices are located such as to say dinner is ready. There are thousands of Alexa skills so it’ll easily work with all your smart home devices as well as allow you to play games or even track your fitness. It’s a really versatile entry point to the smart home world, while also being inexpensive enough you can place one in every room of your home if you want. The newer Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) offers better sound performance and Eero built-in but at this price, the older Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) will suit most people just wanting smart speaker functionality, especially if they’re just looking to add it to more rooms.

Normally priced at $40, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is down to $20 at Amazon so you save 50% off the regular price. A considerable saving, this is a great time to add more smart speakers to your home without breaking the bank.

