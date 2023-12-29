 Skip to main content
Amazon’s two-month-old Echo Show 8 is 40% off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
A kid sits on the couch and looks at the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen).
Amazon

The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 was just released in October, so we’re surprised that it’s already available with a discount from Amazon Echo deals. You might as well grab this opportunity from Amazon though, as the smart display is down to $90 from $150 for savings of $60. This offer will remain online for a limited time only, so if you’re interested in this bargain, there should be no hesitation. Proceed with the purchase right away, or else there’s a chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8

It’s highly recommended that you go for an Amazon Echo Show device if you want to add a touchscreen to the popular line of Amazon Echo smart speakers, according to our guide on which Amazon Echo should you buy. Right now, there’s probably no better option than the newly-released third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, which features an 8-inch display with HD resolution. The size of the smart display is compact enough to easily find a spot for it in any room, and once you’ve done so, it’s very easy to set up.

One of the most important upgrades in this latest version of the Amazon Echo Show 8 is support for spatial audio, which is possible through dual 2-inch drivers that deliver much louder sound than you would expect. Meanwhile, you can use the device’s touchscreen for a variety of functions alongside Amazon’s Alexa, including catching up on streaming shows, following video tutorials, making video calls, and managing your other smart home devices. You can do these all using voice commands, even from across the room.

Any home will benefit from the addition of the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, and with this $60 discount from Amazon, you may even be able to afford to buy multiples of the Alexa-powered device to equip more than one room in your home with it. It’s down to just $90 from $150 despite just being two months old, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this limited-time offer for the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8. Buy the smart display now to make sure that your secure the savings.

