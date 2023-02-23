Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Amazon Echo deals usually emerge during Prime Day or other major sales events but we’re impressed by a deal on the Amazon Echo Show 8 right now. Over at Amazon, you can pay just $75 for the Amazon Echo Show 8, saving you $55 off the regular price of $130. A saving of 42%, this is the ideal time to upgrade your smart home setup without spending a fortune. Not sure if it’s for you? Read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8

One of the best smart displays around, you’re in safe hands with the Amazon Echo Show 8. Each revision makes it even better than before and an integral part of your home.

The Echo Show 8 has all the advantages of Alexa along with a great 8-inch HD smart display so you can get even more from the clever voice assistant. For instance, you can make video calls with loved ones, thanks to the 13MP camera. It has auto-framing so you’re kept central to the picture with adaptive color helping the image of your loved ones look clear at all times. The screen also means you can easily glance at your calendar or reminders. Daily recipe ideas are provided with step-by-step instructions easy to follow. It’s also possible to set timers, update lists, and check out the latest news or traffic updates. It’s the ideal device to look at each morning and check out exactly what’s going on for your family as well as throughout the world — all in one place.

It’s also possible to watch all your favorite streaming shows via the Echo Show as well as use it as a digital photo frame once you set it up with Amazon Photos. At all times, it can entertain you in nearly countless ways.

For the security conscious, the Amazon Echo Show 8 also works brilliantly as a smart home hub. You can control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and much more. You can even check in on your home from anywhere thanks to the camera.

The kind of gadget you’ll wonder how you lived without, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is currently on sale at $75 when you buy direct from Amazon. Normally priced at $130, you save a sizeable $55 off the regular price making this a steal of a deal. Buy it now while the deal is still available.

