Best smart patio lights under $100

Simon Sage
By

Summertime is in full swing, and it's time to make your patio a little more inviting for when friends and family come over. Take a look at these Wi-Fi-connected smart lights built to handle the outdoors. Not only do they offer color and control, but they squeak in under the $100 mark, making them a fine choice for the budget-conscious. If you're looking for other lighting options, check out our smart light bulb guide to see what other options are available.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights

Pros
  • Robust mobile app
  • Alexa and Google Assistant support
  • Music sync
Cons
  • Power supply not waterproof

The Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights are ready to add some cozy ambiance to your patio. They're available in either 48 or 96 feet. Use the Govee mobile app to build custom animations and deliver hands-free commands through Google Assistant and Alexa. Tack on music sync thanks to the in-line microphone to get a great party going.

Anting Smart Outdoor String Lights

Pros
  • Reliable motion activation
  • Weatherproof
  • Energy efficient
Cons
  • Plastic bulbs

For a more classic look, the Anting Smart Outdoor String Lights have globe bulbs and Edison-style elements. The light emits a warm 2700K, with twinkle animations and scheduling available via the mobile app. Once installed, the app also enables voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. These bulbs are built to handle the outdoors with water and shatter resistance, so don't be shy about leaving them out year-round. These are available in strings as long as 150 feet, so you can cover larger patios. As an added bonus, they include motion activation, so you don't have to worry about fumbling in the dark to turn them on.

Gaoxun Patio Lights

Pros
  • Hardware remote included
  • Easy installation
  • Festive vibes
Cons
  • Whites could be brighter

For a little texture in your lights, the Gaoxun Patio Lights offer a festive, multicolored option for your yard. Not only do these smart bulbs have a Bluetooth-enabled mobile app for setting timers and recipes, but they also come with a hardware infrared controller for handy access without any phone fiddling. These bulbs have an IP66 waterproof rating, so you'll be able to leave up all 49 feet of these bulbs without a worry.

LE LED Strip Lights

Pros
  • Easy to install
  • Included hardware remote
  • Bright colors
Cons
  • Included adhesive not strong enough

For those looking for more understated patio lighting, an outdoor light strip can highlight your patio in just the right places. The LED Strip Lights provide 32 feet of color. IP65 waterproofing will keep it running regardless of which nook you tuck it into. An included physical remote and in-line controls complement the mobile app, which opens the door to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands.

Novostella Smart LED Flood Light

Pros
  • Very high brightness
  • Rugged construction
  • High saturation
Cons
  • No tunable whites

Flood lights are a great way to bask a whole area with color, and these floodlights from Novostella are up to the task — these come in just under our $100 threshold at $99.99. Once connected, you can blast up to 10,000 lumens into an area. An external antenna provides added confidence for wireless connections. The usual bells and whistles are all here, including a mobile app with custom recipes, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, and IP66 weatherproofing. If you've got a big yard that's in need of some mood lighting, it's hard to go wrong with this one.

