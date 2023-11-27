 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday deal gets you this Ring Video Doorbell for $55

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.
Ring

Having a good video doorbell can not only give you peace of mind when it comes to the safety of your home and packages but also add a big convenience factor and make your life easier. Of course, there’s a ton of video doorbells to pick from, but one of the most popular options is the Ring Video Doorbell from Amazon. Luckily, there is a great Cyber Monday sale on the Ring Video Doorbell that lets you grab it for just $55, rather than the $100 it usually goes for. That’s almost half off and a substantial discount, so if you’re interested, you should grab the deal while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell has been out for quite a while now, and it has a lot going for it, even though it’s a bit older at this point. The 1080p image is still pretty good, with a solid field of view, so you don’t feel people are cut out of the frame. It also comes with a motion sensor that will trigger when things pass by, or, if you prefer, you can set it to alert for only certain things, which is an excellent feature to have if you live in a busy neighborhood. That said, this bundle doesn’t come with the indoor chime, so you’ll have to rely on your phone for notifications when the door rings. You can get a Ring Chime if you want, but it .

You’ll also be happy to know that you can set up the Ring Video Doorbell wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about pulling any wires or cables. That said, the charging port can be a bit difficult to get to and will require you to unmount it, so be sure that it’s fully charged before installing it. It also has some relatively good night vision, so it will be just as useful during the daytime as it will be during the night.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

While the Ring Video Doorbell is a bit bulkier and not as fancy as something like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, it’s a great budget-friendly smart doorbell, especially with the $55 price tag from Amazon. You might also want to check out some different Ring Cyber Monday deals if you want a whole-home security solution.

Best Black Friday Deals Still Available: Laptops, TVs, Apple
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be over, but there are plenty of fantastic Black Friday deals still available on everything from laptops and TVs to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We've also found a Keurig for $45, almost 50% off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and so much more. Join me as I sift through the remnants of the sales still happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and a host of other retailers, as well as the manufacturers themselves, to see what's left and what's worth buying. And if you don't see something you like, or missed out on a killer deal on Black Friday that's not around this weekend, it could come back on Cyber Monday. Let's dive in.
Best Black Friday TV Deals

48-inch LG A2 OLED 4K TV -- $550, was $1200
75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV -- $580, was $750

The best Keurig Cyber Monday deals — from only $49
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Keurig Deals

The Cyber Monday deals event is here. Believe it or not, that means there are great deals available on Keurig coffee makers going on right now. These K-Pod using machines come in a surprising amount of varieties, including single serve and even iced coffee varieties. We put all of our favorite coffee maker Cyber Monday deals from Keurig below, but first we would like to share the details on our absolute favorite one, picked for a combination of its convenience and (discounted) price.
Best Keurig Cyber Monday deal
The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig's system of coffee makers, but that doesn't mean you're giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart's Keurig deals for Cyber Monday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $49 following a $10 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

More Keurig Cyber Monday deals we love
There are many more Keurig deals from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and in Amazon Cyber Monday deals, but so that you won't have to search through all of their websites, we've handpicked the top available offers and gathered them here. They share many characteristics, including one-touch operation, the option to brew different cup sizes, and easy-to-refill water reservoirs, so it's all a matter of figuring out how much you're willing to spend and if you need the more advanced features. In any case, you need to decide quickly because there's no assurance that these bargains will still be available when you check again later.

Get this Keurig for $49 while this Black Friday deal is still available
A woman sitting next to a Keurig K-Express coffee maker.

Black Friday deals are still hanging around, including a good one for the smart home that’s up there with the best Keurig Black Friday deals. Walmart still has the Keurig K-Express Essentials priced at just $49, which is a $10 discount from its regular price of $59. This is a quality coffee maker that should suit anyone well who likes to start the day with a cup of coffee. Act quickly to claim this deal, as there’s no telling how much longer Black Friday deals will last.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker
Keurig is one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Express Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. This modern coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep and no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Express Essential coffee maker is compatible with the My K-Cup reusable coffee filter.

