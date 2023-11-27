Cyber Monday deal gets you this Ring Video Doorbell for $55

Having a good video doorbell can not only give you peace of mind when it comes to the safety of your home and packages but also add a big convenience factor and make your life easier. Of course, there’s a ton of video doorbells to pick from, but one of the most popular options is the Ring Video Doorbell from Amazon. Luckily, there is a great Cyber Monday sale on the Ring Video Doorbell that lets you grab it for just $55, rather than the $100 it usually goes for. That’s almost half off and a substantial discount, so if you’re interested, you should grab the deal while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell has been out for quite a while now, and it has a lot going for it, even though it’s a bit older at this point. The 1080p image is still pretty good, with a solid field of view, so you don’t feel people are cut out of the frame. It also comes with a motion sensor that will trigger when things pass by, or, if you prefer, you can set it to alert for only certain things, which is an excellent feature to have if you live in a busy neighborhood. That said, this bundle doesn’t come with the indoor chime, so you’ll have to rely on your phone for notifications when the door rings. You can get a Ring Chime if you want, but it .

You’ll also be happy to know that you can set up the Ring Video Doorbell wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about pulling any wires or cables. That said, the charging port can be a bit difficult to get to and will require you to unmount it, so be sure that it’s fully charged before installing it. It also has some relatively good night vision, so it will be just as useful during the daytime as it will be during the night.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

While the Ring Video Doorbell is a bit bulkier and not as fancy as something like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, it’s a great budget-friendly smart doorbell, especially with the $55 price tag from Amazon. You might also want to check out some different Ring Cyber Monday deals if you want a whole-home security solution.

Editors' Recommendations