Dyson Solarcycle Morph smart desk light is heavily discounted today

Dyson makes some of the most sought-after products to add to the smart home, and today there’s a way to save some money in doing so. One of the best Dyson deals you can find today is on the Dyson Solarcycle Morph smart desk light. It’s marked down to $455 at Best Buy, which is a savings of nearly $200 from its regular price of $650. Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase, and in many areas Best Buy will even have it ready for pickup at your nearest store the same day you purchase.

Why you should buy the Dyson Solarcyle Morph smart desk light

The best smart lamps create the lighting environment you’re looking for while at the same time bring some technological advances to the home. And while Dyson vacuums are typically what the Dyson brand is most known for, the company has been working for years to pack modern smarts into well-designed tools and appliances for the smart home. This is what it’s done with the Solarcycle Morph, a smart desk light designed to support the way you live, work, and relax throughout the day. It does this with intelligently controlled LEDs that adjust brightness and color temperature, as well as simulate natural light.

The Solarcycle Morph has 3-point revolve motion, allowing it to be positioned in multiple directions. This is nice from a practicality standpoint, as the light can be positioned anywhere on your desk or table and provide the lighting you desire. It can provide focused task light for reading and hobbies, dramatic feature lighting for art and decor, and indirect light for soft background light anywhere in the room. Dyson has precisely engineered the optics of this light to delivery powerful, high quality light that’s calibrated to help reduce eyestrain. With Heat Pipe technology, it can maintain light quality for 60 years, making it well worth its investment.

And right now it’s much less investment than usual, as this deal at Best Buy has the Dyson Solarcycle Morph going for $455. This makes for a savings of nearly $200, as the smart desk light would regularly set you back $650. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

