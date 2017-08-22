All Alexa-enabled devices you can utilize with Amazon’s Echo lineup

Ever wanted a robot butler to run your house? Meet Alexa. You name it, Alexa can make it happen. From light switches to power outlets to thermostats, the number of Alexa-enabled devices has been steadily growing since Amazon’s public release of the Echo in mid-2015. The Dot and Tap followed. Amazon recently expanded the family with the Echo Show, which has a screen that displays search results and more. In addition, Amazon has connected Alexa with a number of web services in order to create a more holistic artificial intelligence experience.
On its own, the Alexa devices are simply wireless speakers that can answer queries like Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana. When paired with smart home devices, however, Alexa becomes quite powerful. Joining with brands like WeMo, Philips, Caseta, and Lifx, Amazon has created a system that lets you control many aspects of your home just by talking to it. To help get you and Alexa off on the right foot, we’ve compiled a list of all the devices she can control.
Alexa-compatible smart home hubs
If you’re looking to get as much power as possible out of your Alexa device, you’ll want to purchase a starter kit with a smart home hub. These hubs connect all your compatible smart devices to the cloud and use third-party apps that allow for compatibility with far more devices than Alexa can connect with natively.
Samsung SmartThings Hub ($75)
The Samsung SmartThings Hub offers full functionality at a modest price, putting full control of your home into your hands. The SmartThings hub is capable of interfacing with more than 200 smart devices and includes a battery backup in case your power goes out. It lets you control things like the Honeywell Lyric thermostat, Cree LED light bulbs, and GE Z-Wave switches.
Buy one now from:
Insteon Hub Central Controller ($58–71)
Insteon’s offering provides a fairly diverse suite of applications, including the creation of lighting “scenes” that you can quickly swap between. The hub also gives you control over your smart home devices using your Apple Watch and allows you to control Wi-Fi cameras that you might have installed around your home.
Buy one now from:
Wink Hub 2 ($99)
The list of smart home devices that work with the Wink Hub is substantially larger than any of the other hubs on our list, offering the buyer much more freedom to customize their smart home, regardless of brand. It works with the iHome smart plug, GE light bulbs, and more.
Buy one now from:
Vivint Sky
Vivint’s Sky Smart Home Security system offers one of the most unique and versatile packages available on the smart home market. In January, Vivint launched integration with the Echo that allows users to command Alexa to activate home security, automatically lock doors and windows, and control the garage door. Vivint’s smart home system is the perfect choice for someone looking to keep their home safe and secure at all times. However, it does require a subscription.
Get a quote now:
Scout Security Hub ($129)
Scout Alarm’s sensors relay information directly to the owner’s smartphone, rather than notifying an off-site security company first, for a DIY approach. Scout’s Hub works together with Alexa to connect with devices such as motion sensors, window sensors, and door alarms.
Buy one now from:
Logitech Harmony Hub ($98+)
Logitech’s Harmony Hub, capable of interfacing with Alexa through the free IFTTT (If This, Then That) app, puts the power in your hands, working in cohesion with any of Logitech’s Harmony remotes to give you full control over your home. From lighting to temperature control to DVR, the Harmony system is the ultimate combination of home entertainment and home intelligence.
Buy one now from:
Iris Smart Hub by Lowe’s ($58+)
The second generation of Lowe’s inaugural entry into the smart hub race isn’t half bad, though it can’t truly compete with industry heavyweights such as Samsung and Insteon. The Iris Hub is currently compatible with more than 80 smart devices, including products from ZigBee and Z-Wave. It also works well with several big-name brands, such as GE and Whirlpool, along with several Iris products designed specifically to interface with the hub. Sadly, the required mobile app is cumbersome to use, and some features are locked behind an unnecessary paywall that negates the hub’s reasonable price tag.
Buy one now from:
Nexia Bridge ($79)
The Nexia Bridge utilizes Z-Wave technology to connect with up to 200 (!) different smart devices at once, if you can even figure out how to fit that many in your home. Although a Nexia subscription will run you $10 a month, the sheer connective power and range of the bridge — it can control devices from up to 100 feet away — render it an ideal choice for those with large homes or other spaces they want to equip.
Buy one now from:
Control4
Like Vivint, Control4 is a subscription-based platform that gives you whole-home control. The company custom installs lights, security systems, and so on, all of which sync up with Alexa, so you can use voice commands.
Get a quote now:
Securifi Almond+ Router ($124)
If you’re in the market for a router as well as a smart hub, Securifi’s Almond series is the way to go. These bad boys create both a Wi-Fi network and a smart home network for your space, and the Almond+ is the best of the bunch. The box can also act as a range extender if you’ve already got a solid router, and comes equipped with an easy-to-use touchscreen that makes the process far simpler for less tech-savvy buyers.
Buy one now from:
Universal Devices ISY994i ZW Automation Controller ($205)
If the Almond series is the best option for tech novices, then the powerful ISY994i ZW controller should appease even the brainiest of tech wizards. Using this hub, you can program hundreds of different scenes and nodes, each of which will allow you to perform several actions simultaneously. You can also control the Z-Wave-compatible device from a smartphone app or your computer. Keep in mind, however, that the user interfaces aren’t pretty, nor are they for novices. Only seasoned smart home veterans should invest in controllers from Universal Devices.
Buy one now from:
HomeSeer HomeTroller Zee S2 ($180+)
Just like the smart tech available through Universal Devices, HomeSeer’s HomeTroller series is better suited for experts than it is beginners. Without requiring any recurring fees, the oddly-named HomeTrollers support up to five different Linux plug-ins, including Z-Wave, Insteon, and X10. The hubs can control just about anything on one of these networks, from garage doors to water valves, in addition to lighting, thermostats, and a slew of regular devices.
Buy one now from:
Alarm.com
For a monthly fee, Alarm.com will monitor your home. Its Alexa skill lets you use voice commands to check the status of security systems, turn off lights, and record video clips. It has partners such as Lutron, Kwikset, and Schlage, which increases the compatibility of the system.
Get a quote:
Lighting bridges
Some lighting systems require bridges to control individual bulbs or switches. Unlike the Wink or SmartThings hubs, these bridges are dedicated to lighting only and can’t control locks, thermostats, and so on.
Philips Hue Bridge ($60)
The Hue Bridge from Philips is one of the most versatile lighting control systems on the planet, allowing for the connection and control of up to 50 Philips Hue smart bulbs and lighting units simultaneously. The system, compatible with Apple HomeKit as well, offers simple and straightforward functionality to help light up your life.
Buy one now from:
Osram Sylvania Lightify Gateway ($30)
Osram Sylvania’s line of smart lighting solutions is among the most diverse, with fifteen different devices (from lightbulbs to motion sensors) that can connect directly to the Lightify gateway. The gateway itself can control 50 different devices at once, so you can alter your feng shui at the tap of a touchscreen. The Lightify devices are also compatible with several different smart hubs, including SmartThings and Wink, so you don’t have to buy the starter kit if you’re already set up.
Buy one now from:
Lutron Caséta Bridge ($80)
If you’re looking for light switches and dimmers, Lutron Caséta has quite a few options in a variety of colors to fit your decor. It also makes plug-in dimmers for lamps. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll need compatible LED bulbs to take advantage of said dimming capabilities.
Buy one now from:
Lightbulbs and lightstrips
Some bulbs, like those from Philips Hue, require a bridge. Others, such as GE’s Link Bulbs, need a third-party hub, like the Wink, to work with Alexa. There’s also a third category of bulbs, like Lifx’s, that need neither a bridge nor a hub and work right out of the box. Don’t worry. We’ll indicate which is which.
Philips Hue ($65 for two white bulbs and a bridge)
Needs a bridge
Extremely popular and compatible with dozens of apps, Philips Hue has both standard and color-changing bulbs. The starter kit comes with two bulbs and a bridge ($65 for white bulbs, $180 for color-changing). The company also sells individual bulbs, lightstrips, and other lighting options.
Buy one now from:
Osram Sylvania ($23 for a white bulb)
Needs a bridge or Wink or SmartThings hub
As mentioned above, Sylvania smart lights need a bridge to work, but if you want to buy individual bulbs or a lightstrip, they’re compatible with Wink and SmartThings hubs. This means you don’t have to buy the bridge if you already have one of these devices, so you can have them communicating with Alexa ASAP.
Buy one now from:
Cree Connected ($26 for a white bulb)
Needs a Wink or SmartThings hub
Cree makes a boatload of LED bulbs, but only the Cree Connected are smart and work with Alexa. You won’t find any color-changing bulbs or lightstrips from Cree — just a standard white bulb.
Buy one now from:
GE Link ($33 for one white bulb)
Needs Wink or SmartThings hub
Like Cree, GE doesn’t have a huge presence in the smart-home space when it comes to lightbulbs. It wants to change that with its upcoming $200 C by GE Sol, a lamp with Alexa built-in. Its bulbs from the C by GE line will also get Alexa compatibility this fall. For now, the Link bulbs work with Alexa via SmartThings or Wink.
Buy one now from:
Stack Lighting ($99 for a starter kit)
Needs a Stack hub
Stack bulbs are a bit unique, as they respond to the time of day and whether people are present. If there’s enough ambient light or no one is around, they’ll shut off. You can still turn them back on by asking Alexa, though.
Buy one now from:
Lifx Smart Bulb ($42 for a single white bulb)
No hub or bridge required
Offering individual bulbs and a lightstrip, the main draw of the Lifx system is that it doesn’t need a separate hub or bridge to work with Alexa. It connects directly to your Wi-Fi, so you can ask her to turn it on, dim it, or change its color (provided the bulb has that capability).
Buy one now from:
TP-Link Smart Bulb ($30 for a single white bulb)
No hub or bridge required
Unlike many of the companies above that stick with bulbs, TP-Link also makes smart outlets and switches. For its lightbulbs, you can get white, dimmable, and color-changing options that are Alexa-enabled. The Wi-Fi bulbs don’t require a hub, either.
Buy one now from:
Light switches, dimmers, and outlets
Smart bulbs can work in lamps or overhead fixtures, while smart switches let you use unconnected bulbs but still have app or remote control over your lights. Dimmers work with compatible LEDs to give you different levels of brightness. Smart outlets allow you to plug in regular devices and monitor them, as well as turn them on and off from an app. As with the bulbs, some require hubs or bridges, others do not.
Belkin Wemo
No hub or bridge required
You can find Wemo tech inside everything from coffee makers to crockpots. Its Alexa-compatible lineup includes a light switch ($50), smart plug ($40), energy-monitoring plug ($48).
Buy one now from:
TP-Link
No hub or bridge required
Like its lightbulbs, TP-Link’s smart plug ($29), energy-monitoring plug ($39), and light switch ($80 for a two-pack) all work with Alexa without a hub.
Buy one now from:
iDevices
No hub or bridge required
With both an indoor ($34) and outdoor ($75) plug, iDevices lets you communicate with everything from your bedside lamp to Christmas lights via Alexa.
Buy one now from:
D-Link
No hub or bridge required
Yet another way to see how much electricity your devices use, D-Link smart plugs comes with energy monitoring ($30) and without ($30).
Buy one now from:
iHome
Needs a SmartThings or Wink hub, HomeKit compatible
In addition to letting you control your devices via your voice with Alexa, iHome’s smart plug ($30) and energy-monitoring plug ($50) also work with HomeKit, in case you want to ask Siri to take over.
Buy one now from:
Lutron Caséta
Needs the Lutron bridge or Wink hub
As we said above, Lutron Caséta’s many light switches ($99 for a starter kit) and dimmers ($60) require a bridge, but they also work with the Wink hub.
Buy one now from:
Samsung SmartThings Outlet
Needs SmartThings hub
In addition to its SmartThings hub, Samsung also makes a smart plug ($43).
Buy one now from:
Insteon
Needs Insteon hub
In addition to the dimmers ($39) and switches ($37) — which rival Lutron in terms of color options — Insteon’s outlets ($42) are replacements for your existing outlets, instead of something that just plugs into them.
Buy one now from:
Leviton
Needs Wink or SmartThings hub
Leviton has a few types of outlets ($34) that, like Insteon’s, allow you to replace your aging outlets with Alexa-compatible ones. The company’s dimmer switches ($40) come in two colors.
Buy one now from:
Thermostats and fans
Learning thermostats are supposed to control the temperature with virtually no input, but Alexa can still be helpful if your heating or cooling need a boost from the couch. She also works with a few fans.
Nest Learning Thermostat ($240)
Nest and Alexa have worked together for a while through the Wink hub or If This Then That (IFTTT), but now they pair up without an intermediary.
Buy one now from:
ecobee4 Thermostat ($248)
Not only did ecobee jump on the Alexa and Homekit train early, its ecobee4 is now a thermostat with Amazon’s assistant built right in. That means you don’t even need an Echo to talk to Alexa.
Buy one now from:
Sensi Smart Thermostat ($129)
While perhaps not as well known as Nest, Sensi makes a more affordable thermostat that still communicates with Alexa sans hub.
Buy one now from:
Honeywell Lyric ($108)
At this point, it might be harder to find a Honeywell thermostat that doesn’t work with Alexa than to find one that does. In addition to the Lyric, you can find several other options, like the $87 programmable model.
Buy one now from:
Schneider Electric Wiser Air Thermostat ($195)
Instead of using the touchscreen, Alexa can lower or raise the temperature with the Wiser Air thermostat.
Buy one now from:
First Alert Onelink Thermostat ($203)
Perhaps better known for its smoke alarms, First Alert also makes a thermostat that works with Alexa.
Buy one now from:
GoControl Thermostat ($84)
Needs a Wink or SmartThings hub
On the more affordable side, GoControl’s Alexa-enabled thermostat is battery-powered.
Buy one now from:
Insteon Thermostat ($60)
Needs an Insteon hub
If you’re going all-in on Insteon, you can get this thermostat for Alexa control.
Buy one now from:
Haiku Home L Series Smart Ceiling Fan ($600)
For $600, you can ask Alexa to set your smart ceiling fan to a specific speed.
Buy one now from:
Hunter Signal Ceiling Fan ($349)
Hunter’s ceiling fan offers another way for you to tell Alexa to cool it.
Buy one now from:
Locks
While you might not necessarily want to be able to ask Alexa to unlock your door, she can verify its status. For greater security, there are also a few DIY alarm systems that currently work with Alexa.
August Smart Lock ($182)
Instead of replacing your entire locking mechanism, the August just sits in place of the inside portion, so you can use your same keys to let yourself in. Unlike many others, you can unlock the door with a special pin.
Buy one now from:
Kwikset SmartCode Lock ($130)
Needs a SmartThings, Wink, or Iris hub
There are four Kwikset locks that support Alexa: The 910, 912, 914, and 916. None have an unlock feature and all need a third-party hub for voice control.
Buy one now from:
Yale Real Living Locks ($147)
Needs a SmartThings or Wink hub
Just like Kwikset, Yale’s locks won’t unlock your door with voice commands and need a hub to coordinate with Alexa.
Buy one now from:
Schlage Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt ($185)
Needs a SmartThings, Wink, or Iris hub
In addition to letting you ask Alexa to lock your door, this Schlage model has a touchscreen so you can key in a code to get in. Schlage makes a few other Alexa-compatible locks as well, like the Connect ($179).
Buy one now from:
Security cameras and doorbell cameras
One feature that really sets the Amazon Echo Show apart when it comes to the smart home is cameras. With several compatible devices, you can ask Alexa to show you the video feed from your porch, garage, or baby’s room.
Netgear Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera ($270 for two)
Arlo cameras are wireless, making them easier to mount. You can also place them outside or inside.
Buy one now from:
Ezviz Mini 360 Plus Security Camera ($70)
Ezviz’s low-priced camera pivots all the way around, allowing you to check every corner of the room.
Buy one now from:
Nest Cam ($163)
From the makers of the thermostat comes an indoor-only camera that requires a subscription for cloud storage and more intelligent alerts.
Buy one now from:
Amcrest UltraHD Shield 2K Video Camera ($100)
While it has night vision and two-way audio, cloud storage will cost extra for this Amcrest camera.
Buy one now from:
Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera ($180)
One of the nice things about this waterproof camera is that it gives you free access to 24 hours of footage, in case you’re not by your phone when it catches something important.
Buy one now from:
Ring Video Doorbell ($249)
When it detects motion, the Ring doorbell camera automatically starts recording, so you’ll always know who was at the door.
Buy one now from:
Vacuums
Many robot vacuums let you schedule daily cleanings, but if you notice a mess, these models will let you ask Alexa to send them for a spin.
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum ($374)
The 690 is one of several vacs from Roomba that work with Alexa.
Buy one now from:
Samsung Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum ($450)
The Powerbot is a Wi-Fi-enabled vacuum from Samsung that features an app and Alexa compatibility.
Buy one now from:
Neato Botvac Connected Robot Vacuum ($499)
“Alexa, tell Neato to start cleaning” is all it takes to send this robot on its way.
Buy one now from:
Appliances
Why would you want an Alexa-compatible oven? Because you can tell her to set it to 350 degrees while your hands are full. She won’t chime in to tell you when dinner’s done, though, unless you set an alarm.
Bosch Home Connect Appliances
Later this year, Bosch’s connected oven and $3,099 coffee maker will work with Alexa. A smart dishwasher, meanwhile, will work with Amazon Dash Replenishment to reorder detergent when supplies are low.
Buy one now from:
Whirlpool Smart Appliances
At CES 2017, Whirlpool announced it was adding Alexa compatibility to 201 appliances, including fridges, dishwashers, and ovens.
GE Wi-Fi Connect Appliances
Via Geneva, GE’s assistant, Alexa can handle a number of tasks. For example, she can start the coffee on GE Café fridges that feature built-in Keurigs. Alexa-compatible appliances from GE include ovens, dishwashers, fridges, washers, dryers, ranges, and air conditioners.
Buy one now from:
Kenmore Smart Appliances
Using the Kenmore Smart skill, users will be able to take advantage of Alexa’s appliance control on select Kenmore smart appliances, including air conditioners and fridges. Amazon will son begin selling the appliances on its website, too.
Buy one now from:
Frigidaire
It’s not clear if Frigidaire plans on adding more appliances to the smart air conditioner it already has ($299).
Buy one now from:
Tado Smart Air Conditioner Control ($140)
Whereas the Frigidaire is a smart a/c unit, the Tado hooks up to your existing device, thus rendering it compatible with Alexa.
Buy one now from:
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($199)
A Reddit user recently paired with the well-known sous vide maker to figure out how to use Alexa to set the device’s temperature via voice commands.
Buy one now from:
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide ($199)
Saying, “Alexa, ask Joule to cook a ribeye” is a lot more convenient than using an app to choose a recipe or set a temperature.
Buy one now from:
Miscellaneous
Alexa also works with a host of devices that don’t quite fit into the categories above.
Garageio ($100)
Forget to close the garage door? With this device, which retrofits your existing door, you can ask Alexa to do it for you.
Buy one now from:
Automatic Connected Car Adaptor ($80)
Ask Alexa how much gas is in the tank or where your car is, and she’ll help thanks to this device, which works with your vehicle’s diagnostic port.
Buy one now from:
Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller ($180)
If Alexa tells you there’s rain in the forecast, you can also ask her to turn off your sprinkler via Rachio.
Buy one now from: