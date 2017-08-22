All Alexa-enabled devices you can utilize with Amazon’s Echo lineup

Ever wanted a robot butler to run your house? Meet Alexa. You name it, Alexa can make it happen. From light switches to power outlets to thermostats, the number of Alexa-enabled devices has been steadily growing since Amazon’s public release of the Echo in mid-2015. The Dot and Tap followed. Amazon recently expanded the family with the Echo Show, which has a screen that displays search results and more. In addition, Amazon has connected Alexa with a number of web services in order to create a more holistic artificial intelligence experience.

On its own, the Alexa devices are simply wireless speakers that can answer queries like Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana. When paired with smart home devices, however, Alexa becomes quite powerful. Joining with brands like WeMo, Philips, Caseta, and Lifx, Amazon has created a system that lets you control many aspects of your home just by talking to it. To help get you and Alexa off on the right foot, we’ve compiled a list of all the devices she can control.

Alexa-compatible smart home hubs

If you’re looking to get as much power as possible out of your Alexa device, you’ll want to purchase a starter kit with a smart home hub. These hubs connect all your compatible smart devices to the cloud and use third-party apps that allow for compatibility with far more devices than Alexa can connect with natively.

Lighting bridges