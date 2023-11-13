The best early Keurig Black Friday deals — from $35

Coffee lovers, you should take advantage of the discounts from Black Friday deals to get a Keurig coffee maker for much cheaper than usual. These machines are known for their simplicity of use and consistent brewing output, with different models for making single-cup beverages, iced drinks, and more. However, you should know that whenever Keurig devices appear in coffee maker deals, they don’t last long because they’re always in high demand. If you don’t want to miss out on the potential savings, you’re going to have to push through with your transaction as soon as possible. To make things easier for you, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below.

Best Keurig Black Friday deal

The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig’s system of coffee makers, but that doesn’t mean you’re giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart’s Keurig deals for Black Friday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $35 following a $24 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

More Keurig Black Friday deals we love

There are many more Keurig deals from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, but so that you won’t have to search through all of their websites, we’ve handpicked the top available offers and gathered them here. They share many characteristics, including one-touch operation, the option to brew different cup sizes, and easy-to-refill water reservoirs, so it’s all a matter of figuring out how much you’re willing to spend and if you need the more advanced features. In any case, you need to decide quickly because there’s no assurance that these bargains will still be available when you check again later.

