With so many early Black Friday deals floating around, it’s easy to get lost in the noise. By that, I mean it can be challenging to figure out what to buy, where to spend your money, and more importantly, what items would be best for you and your family. Sometimes, it just helps to have a guide that directs you one way or another. That’s precisely what we’re going to do here. Laifen has some excellent Black Friday deals live on its products, including the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush and Laifen Swift high-power hair dryer. But the prices don’t exactly help you decide what belongs where. Whether you’re looking at these specials for you and your family, or you’re thinking about gifting them to someone else, this guide is here to help.

The hygienist: Laifen Wave ABS + toothbrush head six-pack — $73, was $97

Know anyone who loves to keep their mouth and teeth super clean? Yeah, we all know a person. And it can be tough finding gift ideas for them but now you have something. More specifically, this bundle includes the excellent Laifen Wave ABS electric toothbrush plus six replaceable heads. As the brush heads should be replaced every three months, you’re getting an 18-month supply here which is just fantastic. Not to mention that crazy low Black Friday price.

The couple’s gift: Laifen Wave 2-pack — $105, was $140

They say couples that brush together stay together, or something like that. But what do you get the odd couple that has everything? An excellent two-pack of Laifen Wave electric toothbrushes, one for each of them. Before ordering, you can choose what colors will be included like white, purple, pink, cream, blue, aluminum, and more. So, you can fine-tune the bundle to the people you’re gifting to. If it’s for you and your partner, even better. The Laifen Wave delivers high-frequency vibrations of up to 66,000 times per minute with an ultra-wide 60-degree oscillating motion. It’s really gonna clean your teeth, basically.

The would-be stylist: Laifen SE high-speed hair dryer bundle — $110, was $130

Know someone who’s an aspiring stylist, loves working with their own hair, or creating unique hairdos? This bundle would make for the perfect gift. It comes with the Laifen SE high-speed hair dryer, plus the magnetic diffuser nozzle for curly hair, and a magnetic standard nozzle for everyday styling. Those extras mean you can use this hair dryer to work with and shape any type of hair, curly to thin and straight. That’s precisely why it would work well for the budding stylist.

The Laifen SE uses the brand’s proprietary 105,000 RPM brushless motor to deliver high-powered air distribution and dry hair faster than anything else. A temperature cycling mode, 3-LED status ring for temperature readouts, and magnetic nozzles make working with it super intuitive.

The traveler: Swift Special + FREE Laifen Wave — $160, was $230 + $100

We all know that special someone that loves to travel the world. Whether they do get around or not, it doesn’t matter. That type of person needs gear they can take with them anywhere, at the drop of a hat. That’s why the Swift Special bundle is the best option. You’ll have to act fast if you want to grab this deal, though. There’s a limited supply. That’s because Laifen is giving a free Laifen Wave electric toothbrush (a $100 value) to everyone who orders the Laifen Swift Special hair dryer. All you have to do is order the hair dryer while there are still freebies available and it’s yours. Don’t sleep on this deal, fellow travelers.

Everyone else: Laifen Swift high-speed hair dryer — $98, was $140

For anyone else who doesn’t fit into the neat little categories we’ve described above, an excellent gift to grab and offer is the original Laifen Swift hair dryer. It’s priced reasonably, comes with a lot of great features, and will satisfy anyone who needs to dry some hair, theirs or their family’s. Seriously, I’m a Dad and I would definitely take one of these to help with drying my daughter’s hair. Regardless, the Black Friday price makes it one of the best options overall for anyone.