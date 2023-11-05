Using an air fryer instead of going for the traditional deep frying can be much healthier, and with so many great options to pick from, you’re certainly spoiled for choice. For example, if you want something well suited to cooking for two or more people, then the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer has an absolute ton of space inside. And, while it usually goes for $170, Amazon has heavily discounted it to $100, meaning you get some great savings if you opt to go with the Ninja Max.

Why you should buy the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer

The XL name on the Ninja Max is no joke, with a massive 5.5-quart fryer for you to work with, and can fit about three pounds of french fries or chicken wings, which is more than enough for a couple of people. It can also reach a blistering 450 degrees of heat, and with the powerful fan that circulates the air, you’ll get great coverage while cooking everything much faster. You can also opt to cook with heat as low as 105 degrees, so if you need a light roast or fry, then you can get that, too. Luckily, there are a lot of modes you can pick from, including air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate, so it’s quite versatile.

Cleanup is also pretty easy, a big plus with any air fryer or cooking appliance. The non-stick crisper plate and basket are both dishwasher safe, so you can just pop them in there when you need to, and while the outside isn’t made of stainless steel, you can check our guide on how to clean an air fryer to make your life a bit easier. Finally, it has a great screen and buttons that are very straightforward to use, so you don’t have to go inside the sub-menus and try and figure out how to cook what.

Overall, the Ninja Max XL is probably one of the best air fryers for larger capacity air frying with a bit of versatility, especially with the discount from Amazon that brings it down to $100. That said, if you’d like something a bit smaller or even completely different altogether, be sure to check out these other air fryer deals.

Editors' Recommendations