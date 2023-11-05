 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This popular Ninja air fryer just had its price slashed from $170 to $100

Albert Bassili
By
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL on a kitchen table with wings and fries.
Ninja

Using an air fryer instead of going for the traditional deep frying can be much healthier, and with so many great options to pick from, you’re certainly spoiled for choice. For example, if you want something well suited to cooking for two or more people, then the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer has an absolute ton of space inside. And, while it usually goes for $170, Amazon has heavily discounted it to $100, meaning you get some great savings if you opt to go with the Ninja Max.

Why you should buy the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer

The XL name on the Ninja Max is no joke, with a massive 5.5-quart fryer for you to work with, and can fit about three pounds of french fries or chicken wings, which is more than enough for a couple of people. It can also reach a blistering 450 degrees of heat, and with the powerful fan that circulates the air, you’ll get great coverage while cooking everything much faster. You can also opt to cook with heat as low as 105 degrees, so if you need a light roast or fry, then you can get that, too. Luckily, there are a lot of modes you can pick from, including air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate, so it’s quite versatile.

Cleanup is also pretty easy, a big plus with any air fryer or cooking appliance. The non-stick crisper plate and basket are both dishwasher safe, so you can just pop them in there when you need to, and while the outside isn’t made of stainless steel, you can check our guide on how to clean an air fryer to make your life a bit easier. Finally, it has a great screen and buttons that are very straightforward to use, so you don’t have to go inside the sub-menus and try and figure out how to cook what.

Related

Overall, the Ninja Max XL is probably one of the best air fryers for larger capacity air frying with a bit of versatility, especially with the discount from Amazon that brings it down to $100. That said, if you’d like something a bit smaller or even completely different altogether, be sure to check out these other air fryer deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This ProForm exercise bike is discounted from $1,000 to $400
Proform Studio Bike Pro 22

Save on gym membership fees with one of the cheapest fitness deals around at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the ProFrom Smart Power 10 exercise bike for just $400 saving $600 off the regular price of $1,000. A clearance deal, this won't stick around for long but it's great way to get your cardio done indoors as well as enjoy some weight training lessons if you choose. Intrigued? Here's what you need to know.

Why you should buy the ProForm Smart Power 10 exercise bike
One of the best exercise bikes for those that want more than just pedal power, the ProForm Smart Power 10 exercise bike is pretty versatile. It offers 22 resistance levels with an inertia-enhanced flywheel so you can enjoy a smooth and steady pedal strike. An ergonomic padded seat keeps you comfy with plenty of adjustable components. An upright frame makes your feel like you're using a traditional road bike.

Read more
One of the best Ninja air fryers is almost 50% off right now
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer on a white kitchen counter with a variety of air fried foods.

For amazing air fryer deals, check out what Best Buy has on sale right now. You can buy the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer for just $130 so you're saving $120 off the regular price of $250. A truly exceptional device, you'll simply never need to use your cooker again, all while gaining better cooked food too. If that sounds immediately tempting, keep reading while we take you through just how great the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer is. Alternatively, you can tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer
The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-basket air fryer is easily one of the best air fryers around, but even that statement is underselling it. It does so much. It has two 5-quart cooking baskets so you can cook two different food items in two different ways, all while still finishing at the same time. The size of the baskets means you could cook a whole chicken in one side while cooking all your veggies in the other. DualZone technology means that this air fryer has Smart Finish so it intelligently syncs settings in each zone so that both foods cook accurately and finish together. There's also Match Cook if you want the settings on one side to transfer to the other. At a touch of a button, you can always use the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer to check that the food is perfectly cooked.

Read more
Huge smart lighting sale gets you a smart bulb from $8
The GE Lighting Smart Hexagon Panels installed in a game room.

There are a lot of cool things smart lights can do, whether it's setting the mood for films you're watching or games you're playing to having them light up and turn off according to when you come and go from your house. There's really a huge variety of things you can do, especially if you can integrate them into your ecosystem. That said, smart lights can be quite expensive, and while some of you might be wondering, 'are smart light bulbs worth it?', we're happy to say that Best Buy is having a massive sale on smart lighting right now. In fact, you can grab a smart lightbulb for as cheap as $8, although you can also get more premium light panels as well.

What you should buy in the Best Buy smart lighting sale
On the lower end of the budget scale, there are a lot of great things you can buy, starting with lightbulbs. For example, a quick and cheap way to get some smart lighting into your house is the WiZ A19 Smart LED Bulb, which has adjustable colors and is

Read more