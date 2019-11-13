Oprah got it right with these tech gifts: Sony speaker, Beats, and more

If you don’t want to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday and prefer to follow Oprah’s suggestions, for this year’s list, she picked gifts for music lovers, home chefs, and baristas with discerning tastes, a high-end home exercise bike with studio workouts and classes, and a spiffy rainbow-design kid-friendly smart speaker. Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, or yourself, these special gifts will put smiles on faces.

Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – Black — $250



The Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro earphones are totally wireless and provide up to nine hours of listening time per battery charge. Head out with a fully charged charging case, and you can use the Powerbeats Pros for 24 hours or more. The water and sweat-resistant earphones have ear hooks for a secure fit. With volume and track controls in each earbud, you can use the left or right earbud, or both, depending on your preference and environment. These powerful earbuds cost $250, including the charging case.

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black — $50



Sony’s SRS-XB12 Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, so you can use it when you’re working, playing, or just relaxing by the pool or beach. Good for up to 16 hours of listening, this lightweight Sony speaker packs extra bass for boosted low-frequency tones. You can use the included strap to carry or hang the speaker. Available in several colors for $58, the Sony SRS-XB12 is $50 in black.

Echo Dot Kids Edition — $70 each, Discount Code saves $30 for two



Amazon designed the Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with kids and parents in mind. Kids can engage with the Alexa digital voice assistant with this model, but the content is filtered, so explicit songs and other content aren’t available. This device includes a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, with more than 1,000 Audible books, plus curated songs, games, and skills. Parents can configure the Echo Dot Kids Edition with time limits and review activity. The Echo Dot Kids Edition sells for $70, but you can save $30 if you buy two and use the discount code DOTKIDS2PACK when you check out.

Wolf Gourmet WGGR100S Precision Electric Griddle — $550



The Wolf Gourmet WGGR100S Precision Electric Griddle is a chef’s tool to die for. The griddle’s 204-square-inch cooking surface is made of professional-grade cast aluminum with a non-stick surface. With precise temperature control you can be sure of your results every time. The griddle’s stainless steel vented lid enables grilling, searing, sauteing, and steaming with the single appliance. The Wolf Gourmet griddle sells for $550.

De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine TrueBrew (Iced-Coffee) — $879



De’Longhi’s Dinamica Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine TrueBrew lets you create full-flavored iced coffee and espresso drinks at home as well as conventional hot brews. This machine includes a manual frother for lattes and cappuccinos, whether you prefer them hot or cold. Designed specifically but not solely for barista-level iced coffee drinks, this machine sells for $879.

Flywheel Home Exercise Bike with Free Two-Month Subscription — $400 off



The Flywheel Home Exercise Bike lets you have studio-style workouts at home with streaming video content on the built-in tablet. Coaches from Flywheels nationwide studios lead you through high-intensity interval rides and off-bike workouts. You can download and replay your favorite workouts, plus new classes are added daily.

Normally priced at $1,999, the Flywheel Home Exercise Bike is just $1,599 on sale including the optional built-in tablet and a two-month subscription to cycling and off-bike workouts.

