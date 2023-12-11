 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Protect your holiday packages with a Ring Video Doorbell and save 45%

Jennifer Allen
By
Person using a Ring doorbell.
Ring

Predictably, it’s Amazon that has one of the best Ring deals at the moment with 45% off the Ring Video Doorbell. Usually priced at $100, it’s down to $55 so you save $45 off the regular price. A surefire way to mean you can keep an eye on any deliveries no matter where you are, as well as feel safer about your home surroundings, this is a fantastic deal. Here’s what else you need to know before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell is a well-rounded doorbell that will suit most people’s needs. You’ll notice it features in our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide as a great bet for those looking for an affordable video doorbell.

It has a 1080p HD camera so you can see people clearly, including at night thanks to its crisper night vision than previous models. Alongside that, it has adjustable motion zones so you can narrow things down to certain parts of your surroundings thereby enjoying fewer false notifications like in the past.

Related

It’s simple to see who has pressed your doorbell or activated the built-in motion sensors. From there, you can use the two-way audio to talk to them, such as to suggest a courier drops a parcel off somewhere else or simply talk to an unexpected visitor even if you’re not home. It also means you can spot anyone you’d rather not be calling around, and potentially ward them off without being face to face.

At all times, you’ve got complete control via the Ring app with real-time notifications along with real-time video via the Live View button. It’s simple to control and customize security settings, while you can save and share important videos. It all works through Alexa as well making it easy to get things done without using the app, or when your hands are full.

Simple to set up and with a built-in rechargeable battery, the Ring Video Doorbell is easily one of the best video doorbells https://www.digitaltrends.com/home/best-video-doorbells/ around. It usually costs $100 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $55. Consider buying it now while you’re saving a fantastic $45 off the usual price. It’s great peace of mind.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Amazon Echo deals: Save on on Echo Dot, Echo Show 8, and more
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.

Buying an Amazon Echo device is among the easiest ways to start building or expanding your smart home setup, as you'll get access to all of the capabilities of Amazon's Alexa. Amazon's Echo brand includes smart speakers and smart displays, so choosing the model that's best for you depends on what you want to get out of the smart home device. To help you out, we've gathered the best Amazon Echo deals that we've come across below, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of an of them because these discounts never last long.
Best Amazon Echo deals

The focus of Amazon Echo smart speakers is to enable voice commands with Alexa, so that you can access the different types of Alexa skills, in addition to a wide variety of functions such as searching for information, setting alarms and reminders, and making to-do lists. The Amazon Echo models range from the cheap Amazon Echo Pop to the premium Amazon Echo Studio, so you can choose what to buy depending on how much you're willing to spend. With these Amazon Echo deals, you're going to enjoy discounts, but only if you hurry.

Read more
Ancestry’s holiday deals are the key to unlocking your family’s origins [Sponsored]
Daughter gifting Ancestry Gift Membership to family

Have you ever wondered where your family comes from? Wouldn't it be amazing to learn the backgrounds of your relatives from centuries ago, like where they lived, how they lived, and what they might have achieved? Wouldn't you love to share that experience with the rest of your family? The Ancestry® holiday deals are the best way to make that happen. This sale will save you quite a bit on both AncestryDNA® kits for yourself and others, and Ancestry gift memberships for friends and family. Everyone loves exploring their origins. Right now, through December 31, you can save 40% off AncestryDNA kits, as well as up to 30% off Ancestry gift memberships for your loved ones.

Curious about what Ancestry gift memberships will offer? Keep reading.

Read more
Last chance to get this Roomba robot vacuum for $159 (42% off)
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

There's a lot of things that a robot vacuum can do to help you keep your floors clean, and if you're interested in getting one, you're going to want to take advantage of this 42% discount for the iRobot Roomba 694. A leftover offer from the robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals, it's still online to give you one last chance to buy the robot vacuum for just $159 instead of $275. There's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $116 in savings, so if you want it, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba 694 may not be the latest model of the brand's robot vacuums, but for most families, it will get the job done. It features a three-stage cleaning system that allows it to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair, alongside an edge-sweeping brush that handles corners and edges and dual multi-surface brushes that work on different floor types. The robot vacuum also comes with an auto-adjust cleaning head that can change its height, so it can go from carpets to hard floors without missing a beat. It can run for 90 minutes from a full charge, after which it will automatically return to its dock to recharge.

Read more