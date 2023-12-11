Predictably, it’s Amazon that has one of the best Ring deals at the moment with 45% off the Ring Video Doorbell. Usually priced at $100, it’s down to $55 so you save $45 off the regular price. A surefire way to mean you can keep an eye on any deliveries no matter where you are, as well as feel safer about your home surroundings, this is a fantastic deal. Here’s what else you need to know before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell is a well-rounded doorbell that will suit most people’s needs. You’ll notice it features in our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide as a great bet for those looking for an affordable video doorbell.

It has a 1080p HD camera so you can see people clearly, including at night thanks to its crisper night vision than previous models. Alongside that, it has adjustable motion zones so you can narrow things down to certain parts of your surroundings thereby enjoying fewer false notifications like in the past.

It’s simple to see who has pressed your doorbell or activated the built-in motion sensors. From there, you can use the two-way audio to talk to them, such as to suggest a courier drops a parcel off somewhere else or simply talk to an unexpected visitor even if you’re not home. It also means you can spot anyone you’d rather not be calling around, and potentially ward them off without being face to face.

At all times, you’ve got complete control via the Ring app with real-time notifications along with real-time video via the Live View button. It’s simple to control and customize security settings, while you can save and share important videos. It all works through Alexa as well making it easy to get things done without using the app, or when your hands are full.

Simple to set up and with a built-in rechargeable battery, the Ring Video Doorbell is easily one of the best video doorbells https://www.digitaltrends.com/home/best-video-doorbells/ around. It usually costs $100 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $55. Consider buying it now while you’re saving a fantastic $45 off the usual price. It’s great peace of mind.

