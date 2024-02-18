Appliances are expensive, so when you can capitalize on an excellent deal, that’s the best time to buy. Samsung is hosting the best President’s Day deal on kitchen appliance bundles that you shouldn’t pass up — if you need a new appliance anyway. Right now, you can save up to $1,300 off select kitchen appliances, with up to an extra $300 off. Plus, you’ll enjoy free home installation and the haul away of your old appliances with select purchases. The haul-out alone is worth it because it removes your old appliance, and disposal services are pricey these days. Why not head over to Samsung and start building your personalized bundle immediately? The sale will be over soon.

Why you should shop the Samsung President’s Day Kitchen Appliance bundle deals

If you’re here, chances are you need a new kitchen appliance or are considering upgrading. Either way, paying full price for brand-new gear doesn’t make sense unless you have to. Thanks to Samsung’s President’s Day deals on kitchen appliance bundles, you can save big, and we do mean really big. Each bundle saves you upwards of $1,300 right off the top. But as you add to the customized bundles, you’ll save even more, up to an additional $300. After all, February and President’s Day sales are the best times to buy new appliances.

You have a lot of options to choose from, too. You can select one of the pre-built packages, which includes refrigerators, stovetops, and microwaves, all conveniently stuffed together. Or, you can build your own bundle by choosing four appliances. You can’t go wrong with many choices, as Samsung is one of the best kitchen appliance brands. Selections include refrigerators, ranges, wall ovens, cooktops, microwaves, dishwashers, and even washers and dryers. Those last two are puzzling, but some people might have their washer or dryer near or in the kitchen. There’s no sense in complaining about a discount, though, we’ll take it.

If you’re curious, we have a guide outlining the best smart refrigerators from Samsung, and with the free home installation and haul away of your old appliances, like your old, bulky fridge, you’re saving quite a bit there, too — disposal services for something that big can be expensive.

To give a few examples of the savings you can expect, Samsung’s 28 cubic feet 4-door French Door refrigerator with a FlexZone drawer is $1,700 off, down to $1,499 instead of its usual $ 3,199. Its Bespoke side-by-side 28 cubic-feet refrigerator with a built-in beverage center is also $1,499, discounted by $800 down from $2,299. The 6.3 cubic-foot smart slide-in electric range with a smart dial and air fryer built-in is $2,299, which is $750 off its $3,049 price tag. Samsung’s Bespoke AutoRelease dishwasher is $949 instead of $1,299 — saving you $350.

Remember, those discounts are already great, but you’ll save even more by building your own bundle of kitchen appliances. That makes the Samsung President’s Day deals some of the best. If you are interested in shopping these deals, don’t wait.

Editors' Recommendations