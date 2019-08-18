Smart Home

Walmart cuts prices for Google Nest smart speakers and displays for Labor Day

Bruce Brown
By

Walmart dropped a round of serious price cuts on Google Nest smart home devices for its Labor Day sales event. It’s been just a month since Walmart’s last major sales push for Google devices during Prime Day 2019.

We’ve found the best discounts on Google Nest smart speakers and smart display plus two Google Nest smart kits, one for smart lighting and the other to set up a smart TV in your home. The common factor with all of these deals is their compatibility with the Google Assistant digital voice assistant. Whether you are curious to see what smart home devices are about, adding to an existing configuration, or want to make life a bit more convenient, these five deals can help you save up to $50.

Google Home Mini— $20 off

best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini
Google Home Mini

If you’re taking a first, tentative step with smart home technology and you use an Android smartphone, the Google Home Mini smart speaker is an excellent entry point. The Mini gives you hands-free access to Google searches, but it will also set timers and alarms, play the music you request, and answer questions all in response to your saying, “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google.” Even if you never connect a smart light, a smart camera, or any other device, the Google Home Mini is a convenient time saver for those times when you don’t want to stop to use a keyboard. If you do have other smart devices, the Google Home Mini lets you manage them with voice commands.

Normally priced at $49, the Google Home Mini is just $29 during the Labor Day sale. If you want a low-risk first smart home device, this is a good price for the smallest smart speaker in the lineup.

Buy Now

Google Home — $50 off

how to set up voice match google home mutemic 1500x1000
The Google Home smart speaker isn’t any more intelligent than the Mini, but it plays better-sounding music. A 1-inch by 2-inch high-excursion speaker does a better job of filling a room with sound than the Mini. The Google Home doesn’t compete with home stereo systems or the larger and more expensive Google Home Max, but for casual listening, the Google Home is a significant step up in audio quality.

Usually $129, the Google Home smart speaker is just $79 during this sale. If you’re looking for a smart speaker that adds reasonably good music listening, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Google Nest Hub — $50 off

woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
Google Nest Hub

The Google Nest Hub is the smallest of the brand’s smart displays. Previously called the Google Home Hub, the Nest Hub is unchanged other than by name after an internal company division shuffle. The Nest Hub’s 7-inch diagonal color smart display adds visual and video content to the smart speaker functionality of the Google Home and Google Home Mini. You can view weather and news reports and video clips, use it for voice calls or one-way video calls (it has no camera), and display your favorite photos.

Regularly priced $149, the Google Nest Hub is just $99 while this sale lasts. If you’re shopping for a smart device but want the richer content of a smart display, this could be the time to snap up a Google Nest Hub at this discounted price.

Buy Now

Google Smart Light Starter Kit — $20 off

google home amazon echo smart light deals starter kit
The Google Smart Light Starter Kit is an inexpensive and easy way to put a Google Home Mini to work switching a lamp on and off. The Starter Kit includes a Google Home Mini and, for just $6 more than the sale price for the Mini alone, a GE C-Life Smart Bulb. Just install the bulb in a lamp in the same room as the Mini and control it with your voice.

Ordinarily $55, the Google Smart Light Starter Kit is just $35 during this sale. If you would like to experience the convenience of voice-controlled lighting, this is an excellent opportunity to get started at a compelling price.

Buy Now

Google Smart TV Kit — $14 off

walmart google home presidents day sale smart tv kit mini chromecast 750x500
The Google Smart TV Starter Kit includes a Google Home Mini and a Google Chromecast. Use the two devices together to control your TV hands-free, to search and select streamed television content, and to stream content from your smartphone or another mobile device directly to your TV screen.

Instead of the usual $74 price, Walmart cut the price of the Google Smart TV Starter Kit to just $60 for this sale. If you want to experience smart TV without buying a new set, here’s a solution that includes the full array of Google Nest smart home functions.

Buy Now

