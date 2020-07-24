Despite ongoing restrictions and delays due to public health concerns, the 2020 Major League Baseball season is finally starting with multiple teams facing off this week. Today, the Baltimore Orioles are going up against the Boston Red Sox for a three-game season opener; there won’t be fans in the stands, of course, but you can still watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles live stream online this evening with ESPN+ — and we’re here to show you how. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the MLB Red Sox vs. Orioles 2020 season opener including game dates, airing times, and how to watch MLB: Red Sox vs. Orioles 2020 online live.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game 1 Date & Time: Friday 7/24, 7:30 PM (ET)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game 3 Date & Time: Saturday 7/25, 1:35 PM. (ET)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game 3 Date & Time: Sunday 7/26, 1:35 PM (ET)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Red Sox vs. Orioles Stadium: Fenway Park

How To Watch MLB: Red Sox vs. Orioles 2020 Online In The U.S.

The three-game series between the Orioles and Red Sox is taking place starting tonight at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, with the Red Sox being the home team. There will be no in-person attendance at Fenway Park due to restrictions against public gatherings, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles games online: All you need is ESPN+ and you can stream Major League Baseball and much, much more to your heart’s content. Your ESPN+ subscription gives you unlimited access to live games, analysis, interviews, press conferences, exclusive shows, and more, all delivered to your PC web browser or mobile device (via the ESPN app) for just $5 per month or $50 per year.

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are both in the MLB’s American League East division, and since neither made the playoffs during the 2019 season, both teams are certainly hoping to make a comeback for 2020. That could very well happen this year, as the 2020 MLB season has been shortened due to coronavirus-related delays (there will be only 60 games instead of the usual 162). That means that any team that comes out of the gate with a strong start could establish momentum that will carry them to the playoffs. Baseball fans would do well to keep their eyes on whichever team claims the victory during this three-game opener.

The first game of the Red Sox vs. Orioles 2020 season opener takes place this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the following two games happening this Saturday and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. If you don’t have access to ESPN (if, for instance, you don’t have a cable subscription or streaming package that includes it), then it’s not too late to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles live stream starting tonight. It’ll only set you back $5 per month or $50 per year; if you’re after a more complete streaming package, then this value bundle gives you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for just $13 per month.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations