WandaVision, the latest exclusive show to hit Disney+, airs today and officially heralds the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This new miniseries follows the life of superheroes Scarlet Witch and Vision following the events of Avengers: Endgame, and if you’re looking to watch WandaVision online, then now’s the time to sign up for Disney+ or grab The Disney Bundle so you can catch the two-episode premiere and enjoy all the other great content that Disney+ has to offer.

Directed By: Matt Shakman

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Evan Peters, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn

Number of Seasons: 1

How to watch WandaVision online in the U.S.

Disney+ is a new service that has become a staple in the world of streaming, something that should come as no surprise considering that it’s the premier outlet for all things Disney — and that includes Marvel and Star Wars, to name just two huge properties currently living in the House of Mouse. For $7 per month or $70 per year, subscribers get on-demand access to the full catalog of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars shows and films, along with exclusive releases like Pixar’s Soul, new seasons of The Mandalorian, and today’s WandaVision premiere.

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to feature an increased focus on superheroes outside of the main Avengers lineup, and WandaVision is a fitting way to start things off and take the MCU in some interesting new directions. The nine-part series follows the story of Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) as they settle together in the pleasant suburb of Westview and trying to conceal their powers from their neighbors. However, things begin to go awry as the two heroes find themselves pulled into curious situations involving familiar American TV tropes throughout the decades, suggesting that something dark is afoot.

WandaVision premieres today with two episodes, with new installments following a weekly release schedule every Friday through March 5. If you want to watch the premiere online, then you can sign up for Disney+ for $7 per month or $70 per year; if you’re looking for a bigger streaming package (and a better value), then consider grabbing The Disney Bundle for $13 per month which gets you Disney+ along with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported).

Not sure whether it’s worth your time? Check out our WandaVision review.

