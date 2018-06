Share

When was the last time you got your hands on a new innovation, tried it out, and were truly amazed? Maybe it’s your first time driving a Tesla, hearing Dolby Atmos, or gaming in VR. In a landscape littered with incremental improvements and upgrades, it’s those wow moments that we really remember. In the Innovators series we go behind the scenes with people on the cutting edge of innovation, to see how they do it.