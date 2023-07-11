The 5 best Prime Day phone deals you can shop today

There are some fantastic Prime Day phone deals around at the moment. In fact, there are so many, we thought we’d help you out by picking out the five best Prime Day deals for phones today, so you don’t have to spend a long time looking for yourself. Read on while we guide you through our five highlights — each being ideal for different budgets and needs, and all involving some of the best phone brands around.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) — $149, was $379

The iPhone SE (2022) has always been small in size yet big in value. The value with this deal is even better although there is a catch — the phone is locked to Simple Mobile. If that isn’t an issue though, you’re getting a seriously good phone for not much. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP wide camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera, while the A15 Bionic chip remains pretty speedy for whatever apps or games you want to use. Touch ID support, IP67 water resistance, and 5G support all add to the benefits this phone provides.

Google Pixel 7 — $499, was $599

The Google Pixel 7‘s standout feature is its superb camera. It has two on the back — a 50MP f/1.9 aperture main camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus, along with a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera with a 144-degree field-of-view. It also has a 10.8MP f/2.2 aperture selfie camera. It produces punchy and vibrant images even in low light situations. Additionally, its Google Tensor G2 chip is powerful while you get a gorgeous 6.3-inch display that is super sharp and vivid.

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $600, was $800

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best phone for anyone seeking a small Android phone. There’s a lot to love here. Its 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display looks great with a full HD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. For the camera, you get a triple-lens system with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture while there’s a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. There’s also a 12MP selfie camera with dual-pixel autofocus. Combined with great software tools, this is a great option for photographers. It’s also speedy thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $849, was $1,099

The Google Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t quite make the cut for one of the best Android phones but it’s certainly good. It has a great 50MP main camera with 12MP ultrawide camera and 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x with Google’s Super Res Zoom. Photos look great thanks to extensive software tools. There’s also strong performance from the Tensor G2 processor while the 6.7-inch OLED display looks great thanks to peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits and 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,100, was $1,800

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a great phone for anyone that wants something a little different. A foldable phone, it has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2316 x 904 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, before folding out to gain a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2176 x 1812 resolution. You’ll hardly notice the crease but you’ll love the extra screen space without having to carry something bulkier. It’s also pretty fast with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto lens will suit photographers.

