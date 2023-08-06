 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Missed out on a Kindle on Prime Day? They’re back on sale right now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Amazon’s Kindle devices were on sale in this year’s Prime Day, but if you missed the chance to get one of the e-book readers during the shopping event, you can get them for cheap from Best Buy right now. There are less than 48 hours left before this batch of Kindle deals are taken down though, so we’ve gathered the offers here to help you make a quicker decision on which one to purchase. Once you’ve decided on the e-book reader that you want, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Amazon Kindle (2022) — $65, was $100

Amazon Kindle (2022) in front of book stack
Christine Romero-Chan/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The 2022 Amazon Kindle, the entry-level model of Amazon’s e-book readers, is light as a feather at just 5.56 ounces, and it’s slim enough to slide into your bag or the pocket of a hoodie or coat. The reading device features a 6-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch for sharp text and images, and with an adjustable front light and dark mode, you can read at any time of the day or night. It offers 16GB of storage space, which is enough for thousands of books, and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) — $75, was $120

A child reads outside on the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition.
Amazon

The 2022 Amazon Kindle Kids is a special version of the 2022 Amazon Kindle that’s designed to help build your children’s love for reading. It comes with all of the same features, including the 6-inch e-ink display with 300 ppi resolution and a six-week battery life, but this version adds a durable cover, a two-year warranty, and a one-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service for easy access to books curated for young minds.

Related

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — $90, was $140

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite in use with the blue light filter on.
Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re an avid bookworm, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, with the latest version offering an improved 6.8-inch e-ink display with a 300 ppi resolution, a brighter LED, the option for dark mode, and an adjustable warm light. The e-book reader is waterproof, so you can bring it to the bathtub or the beach without worrying that it will get damaged, and it can last for up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

Amazon Kindle Oasis — $185, was $280

Kindle Oasis (2019) Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Amazon Kindle Oasis sits on top of our list of the best e-book readers for several reasons, starting with its beautiful 7-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 300 ppi that makes reading very easy on the eyes. The e-book reader offers 32GB of storage space, a battery that can last up to six weeks before needing to recharge, a color-adjustable front light, and built-in ambient light sensors that automatically adjust the screen’s brightness depending on your environment.

Amazon Kindle Scribe — $320, was $420

Someone writing on the Kindle Scribe.
Amazon / Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe, on top of a relatively massive 10.2-inch e-ink display with a 300 ppi resolution, adds another new feature to the Kindle line — the option to write on the screen using the included Premium Pen, which feels like writing on paper with a pencil. You can choose between different templates like lined paper, grid paper, and checklists, allowing you to create notebooks and journals within the Amazon Kindle Scribe. The e-book reader also offers an adjustable warm light, an auto-adjusting front light, and a battery that can last weeks on a single charge.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
We love Amazon’s new Fire Max 11 tablet, and it’s 35% off right now
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.

If you're looking for a new tablet in this year's Prime Day deals but you haven't found one that speaks to you yet, you may want to consider going for the Amazon Fire Max 11. From the 64GB, ad-supported version's original price of $230, you can get it for just $150 after a 35% discount from Amazon, which will let you pocket $80 in savings. With the shopping event wrapping up soon, we're not sure if this offer will remain available, so to make sure that you get this tablet for much cheaper than usual, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11, which was just rolled out two months ago, is certainly looking like it will eventually take the place of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top choice for Amazon fans. It begins with the device's 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, which offers natural colors and strong blacks to make watching streaming content very enjoyable. The Amazon Fire Max 11 promises a battery life of up to 14 hours to keep you company during long commutes, and while its 64GB storage is limiting, you can get up to 1TB of extra space with a microSD card.

Read more
Your last chance to get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free
Kindle Unlimited service

We only have a handful of hours left to embrace all the Prime Day deals going on, so this is your last chance to sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. The deal that keeps on giving, sign up today and you can enjoy three months of the service that's like Netflix for books without paying a cent. All you need to be is a new customer to Kindle Unlimited and have an existing Prime membership. Also, remember to cancel before the three months end so you don't spend $12 a month instead. Not sure if it's for you? Here's all you need to know about the book lover's dream.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited is the perfect service for book lovers. It basically works like a virtual library. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. You can also take advantage of extensive magazine subscriptions to titles like Women's Health, Stuff, and Good Housekeeping. You can borrow titles as often as you like because there are no due dates. You just need to swap them around once you hit your ten.

Read more
Prime Day: Over 100 unlocked phones just had their prices slashed
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Phone Deals

Prime Day is here, and that’s good news if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, and if you’re looking to purchase one outright without committing immediately to a carrier or to monthly payment plans. Amazon has more than 100 unlocked phones seeing huge discounts today, as well as some additional smartphone accessories. These Prime Day phone deals include discounts on some of the best phones you can find on the market. Of particular note are some of the best Android phones that you’ll find in this sale, and you’ll even find some options that rank up there with the best phones for kids.

Why you should shop unlocked phones this Prime Day
There’s so many things you can do with a smartphone these days that there’s few that can’t live up to most people’s needs. Prime Day is seeing so many discounts on unlocked phones that it’s probably best to start with the lowest prices. Motorola is a name brand smartphone maker, and the Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 model is seeing

Read more