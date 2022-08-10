The iPhone 14 Pro may be more expensive than we expected

The iPhone 14 lineup may be more expensive than the outgoing iPhone 13 lineup, according to Apple analyst Ming Kuo. However, the price bump might only apply to the Pro models, not the iPhone 14.

In a series of Tweets, Kuo states that the selling price of the two phones may increase by about 15 percent compared to the iPhone 13 series. While the exact price has not been revealed, his prediction is that the price would remain somewhere between $1000 to $1050.

(1/2)

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at $999 and $1099 respectively. If they account for a 10 percent increase, the prices would move up by $100 — which means you will have to pay $1099 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1199 for the Pro Max. A bunch of other leaks and reports also hint toward the price bump. For instance, Wedbush Securities analyst Dave Ives said that the iPhone 14 would cost $100 more than the iPhone due to price increases affecting the global supply chain. Furthermore, Korean leaker Lanzuk suggested that the price will only raise for the Pro models.

At the moment, there’s no clarity if all the models will see a price bump. That is something we will only know at the time of launch. But thanks to the leaks, we know what can be expected from the iPhone 14 series. As indicated by multiple reports, the iPhone 14 Pro may feature a new pill plus hole cutout instead of the notch.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will likely rock Apple’s next-gen A16 Bionic chipset. Besides this, they are supposed to get some big camera changes with the highlight being an upgraded 48-megapixel camera sensor. This sensor is tipped to support 8K video recording. The main camera is expected to be paired with an upgraded ultrawide lens and a seven-element telephoto lens. Moreover, we may see an always-on display and some fresh features as part of iOS 16.

Editors' Recommendations