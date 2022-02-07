The best budget camera phones for 2022

For some people, smartphones are just cameras that can make phone calls — because these days, the camera is often the headline smartphone feature. We all appreciate a crystalline display and muscular processor, but for the camera you always have with you, the ability to shoot great photos is critical. Great cameras are generally featured in flagship devices, like the iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Google Pixel 6 Pro, which rank among the best camera phones out there today. However, these smartphones cost upwards of $900, so anyone on a tighter budget is going to feel left out.

But there’s still hope, as manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing the cameras included in their budget models. From the iPhone SE (2020) to the Google Pixel 5a and Nokia 5.3, lower-priced models are now offering premium cameras for those on a budget. This is great news for photo hobbyists, and to steer you in the right direction, we assembled a list of the best budget camera phones available today.

Best budget camera phone overall: Google Pixel 5a

Why you should buy this: The Pixel 5a offers smooth performance and punchy photos with lowlight capabilities on a budget.



Who it’s for: Anybody who wants a great camera, the definitive Android experience, and 5G.



Why we picked the Google Pixel 5a 5G:

Google’s Pixel A series — an affordable, pared-down version of the company’s flagship phones — features high-quality camera hardware and software. The Pixel 5a is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage within a candy-bar design encased in a smooth black plastic exterior and rounded sides. Camera capabilities are top-notch, and one of the best we’ve ever seen. The primary sensor is a 12.2MP with a 16MP ultrawide camera featuring a 117-degree field of view. The 8MP front camera serves admirably for selfies and video. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 413 pixels per inch (ppi).

The 6.34-inch, 2400 x 1080 resolution OLED screen sports a narrow bezel with a hole-punch selfie camera at the top right, a responsive fingerprint sensor on the back, and a 3.5mm audio jack up top. With a 4,680mAh cell, it’s a hefty battery that lets you get around one-and-a-half to two days of regular use before needing to top up.

Read more in our full Google Pixel 5a 5G review.

Best under $400 iPhone: Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Why you should buy this: It’s an affordable iPhone with a single main camera lens that’s easy to use and takes great photos and videos.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a budget iPhone with a great main camera lens.

Why we picked the iPhone SE (2020):

The iPhone SE (2020) proves that you don’t need multiple lenses to have a great camera phone. It packs a single 12MP wide camera lens that captures sharp, vivid, and natural-looking photos. A portrait mode can be used with its rear lens and selfie lens, while it includes Smart HDR and enhanced optical image stabilization, for well-balanced and crisp pictures.

The iPhone SE has some of the best software in the business. Even if the 12MP lens seems underpowered compared to the lenses you can find on premium models, the SE’s use of the A13 Bionic chip means that you can take lovely photos in almost any situation. The phone’s processor is powerful, while the diminutive 4.7-inch screen also looks vibrant. The phone also runs iOS 15, the newest iPhone operating system, which is a step up from previous software in terms of customizability and ease of use. If you want the core Apple smartphone experience and a great main camera lens without sustaining a huge dent in your wallet, the iPhone SE (2020) is a standout option.

Read our full iPhone SE (2020) review

Best budget Samsung camera phone: Samsung Galaxy A52

Why you should buy this: The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G’s capabilities, style, and performance give most people everything they could ask for in a mobile phone.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a phone that looks great, does everything you need, takes good photos, and has two-day battery life, all available for a reasonable price. Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: The neat five-camera module on the back of the Galaxy A52 5G has a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, Phase Detection Autofocus, and an f/1.8 aperture. There is a 12MP wide-angle camera and a pair of 5MP cameras for macro and depth. It can shoot video at 4K and 30 frames-per-second (fps), plus there’s a Night mode and Samsung’s Single Take mode. The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen has a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and looks bright and legible in most outdoor settings, while the viewing angles are excellent. The small selfie camera in a top-center hole-punch and the Galaxy A52 5G’s screen are similar to some more expensive phones. The Galaxy A52 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core chip, with battery life from a 4,500mAh cell, which can go for at least a day and a half. The body is a bit hefty at 6.6 ounces but weighted perfectly. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the phone, and the SIM tray has space for a MicroSD card. Read more in our full Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review

Best ultrawide camera phone: Moto G Power

Why you should buy this: The Moto G Power offers a surprisingly fun ultrawide lens for a very low price.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a budget camera phone with a very good ultrawide lens.

Why we picked the Moto G Power:

The Moto G range has always been a solid choice for anyone looking for a decent budget phone, and the Moto G Power (2020) is a good all-around budget smartphone, offering one of the best low-cost ultrawide lenses around. The 16MP main lens comes with an 8MP ultrawide lens that is more usable than any other ultrawide lens you’re likely to find on a cheap smartphone. This makes it a serious contender for anyone who really enjoys shooting with ultrawide lenses for landscapes or narrow spaces. Compared to the creative potential of this lens, the newer 2021 Moto G Power — which doesn’t come with an ultrawide lens — is a letdown.

Aside from its triple-lens camera setup, the Moto G Power offers an attractive 6.4-inch display and a generous 5,000mAh battery. This means it can take moderate users into a third day without recharging, something only premium smartphones usually manage. Otherwise, its specs are modest, with the Snapdragon 665 being unspectacular yet handling most duties in combination with the phone’s 4GB of RAM. It also comes with 64GB of internal storage, although it can be topped up with a microSD card.

Read our full Moto G Power (2020) review

Best cheap camera phone: Nokia 5.3

Why should you buy this? Anyone who seeks a versatile budget camera phone.

Who’s it for? People who want to save money while still enjoying an impressive, fun camera experience.

Why we picked the Nokia 5.3:

While it does not stand up to direct comparisons with either the Google Pixel 5a or iPhone SE (2020), the Nokia 5.3 is nonetheless impressive. It features a four-lens setup, including a 13MP main (wide) lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens. This is something you won’t find even with the Pixel 5a or iPhone SE, and it really does provide a fair amount of versatility. Our reviewer found that shots taken with its camera do often need editing to look really good, but if you have editing skills, then the extra lenses make it worthwhile. It also comes with a welcome Portrait Mode, if you want to take some pics for social media.

Otherwise, the Nokia 5.3 is a very good phone. It features a large 6.55-inch edge-to-edge display with a teardrop notch, and while it’s limited to a 720p resolution, it still looks nice. Its processor — the Snapdragon 665 — is also a little underpowered compared to recent chips, but it handles everyday tasks and apps well. Its 4,000mAh battery is distinctly impressive (even compared to more expensive phones), and will take you into a second day with relative ease.

Read our full Nokia 5.3 review

Research and buying tips

How to decipher camera phone specs

Here are the key specs you need to consider when looking for a good camera phone.

Megapixels

While the more megapixels a camera has, the higher the theoretical resolution of the image, the size of each pixel is also critical. Larger pixels are more light-sensitive and capture images with less noise and artifacts, making your pictures more realistic and easier to enlarge, crop, or print. Generally, with megapixels, more isn’t necessarily better, as cramming more pixels on a small sensor can degrade rather than enhance image quality. Smaller pixels hold less light. More pixels also mean larger files, which can be inconvenient for both editing and storage.

Aperture

The bigger the aperture, the more light a lens lets in — the greater the exposure. In theory, the bigger the aperture is, the better it is at capturing detail in the foreground. The smaller the aperture is, the better it is at capturing detail in the distance. In lens terminology, a smaller number indicates (somewhat counterintuitively) a bigger aperture, so f/1.7 is bigger than f/1.8, for example. This means that a phone with a bigger main aperture might be better than one with a smaller aperture, while the reverse may be true for telephoto lenses. However, software also plays a role in processing photos, so hardware isn’t the only factor.

Optical image stabilization (OIS)

Optical image stabilization (OIS) helps to keep the camera lens steady, correcting for movement in the hands of the photographer. This is a good thing to have since few of us use a smartphone with a tripod.

High dynamic range (HDR)

High dynamic range (HDR) is another desirable feature. Dynamic range is the difference between the lightest and darkest parts of an image that an HDR feature can boost beyond what can be natively captured in a single shot. It involves taking multiple shots of the same subject in different exposures and then combining them to create a single shot, which should be better lit with more intense colors and contrast.

How many lenses should a camera phone have?

All else being equal, the more camera lenses the merrier. However, additional rear camera lenses don’t always translate to a better overall camera experience. This is particularly true with budget camera phones, which are built on a tighter budget, meaning that if a manufacturer splurges on having a quad-lens rear camera, all four of these lenses may end up being sub-par. Sometimes, it’s better to focus on making the main, wide lens as good as possible.

That said, if a phone manufacturer does devote sufficient resources to making high-quality additional rear lenses, they can be great fun. Ultrawide lenses let you take wide-angle landscape shots or more open shots of tight spaces. Telephoto lenses let you capture zoomed shots, while macro lenses let you take extreme close-ups. Other special lenses include color filters, monochrome cameras, and time-of-flight sensors, which may or may not be well implemented.

Are camera phones comparable to DSLRs?

Smartphone cameras have come a long way. The best of them let you take photos that can be used in a professional setting — we sometimes rely on camera phones for images used on this site. However, as good as they are, DSLR cameras will always outperform a camera phone because of the flexibility and control afforded by interchangeable lenses, high resolution, and sensor size. Professional photographers should check our list of the best DSLR cameras available right now if they seek the highest quality photos, especially for scaling up or printing.

How we test

We test smartphones — and all products reviewed on this site — in exactly the same way that you use them, by living with them. By using a smartphone as our main device for a week or more, we put it through its paces in pretty much any likely situation. We come to learn of its weaknesses and strengths under various conditions, while we also get a firm handle on its quirks.

Not only do we use smartphones extensively when testing them, but we also use our knowledge and experience to assess just how well they compare with the competition. We’ve been reviewing every major smartphone for years, so we know when a particular model stands out from the crowd or does something it really shouldn’t. This is how you can be sure that, when we say a smartphone is good, it stands up well against any other phone you’re likely to come across in its category.

