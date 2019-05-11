Digital Trends
If you decided to buy a Google Pixel 3a XL, then you may want to stamp your own style on it or snag some drop protection. If you’re wondering whether Pixel 3 XL cases will fit the Pixel 3a XL, then the answer is no. Google’s more affordable option is a smidgen taller and thicker, but slightly narrower and it has a headphone jack. Luckily, there are already some tempting options out there, so kick back and peruse our shortlist of the best Google Pixel 3a XL cases and covers.

Speck Presidio Grip Case

Speck Presidio Grip Case for Google Pixel 3a XL

The Presidio Grip is one of our favorite case lines. First and foremost, it’s very protective, capable of withstanding drops of up to 10 feet. The diagonal ridges and interior are made from a flexible material that enhances grip, while the main shell is smooth and incredibly tough. Every element, from the beveled openings for the camera and fingerprint sensor to the pronounced button covers is beautifully designed and highly functional. It does add a little bulk, but that secures you some of the best drop protection around. It comes in black, blue and black, or the two-tone gray pictured.

Incipio NGP Case

Incipio NGP Case

With a two-tone transparent top and white or black bottom section, this case mirrors the Pixel 3a XL’s design. This flexible case from Incipio sports its special Flex2O material which can take the sting out of bumps and drops. It’s a fairly slim case, so it’s only good for drops up to around 3 feet, which is typical pocket height when you’re standing. There is a raised bezel around the screen to help safeguard it from damage if your Pixel 3a XL should land face down. You’ll also find well-defined button covers and accurate openings for all ports and features.

Google Fabric Case

Google Fabric Case for Pixel 3a XL

Designed by Google, the Fabric case is a really nice option for your Pixel 3a XL. It’s a slim, light case that will offer basic protection from bumps and falls, but it’s also extremely comfortable in your hand and it really enhances the grip. The power button cover matches the original color, while the volume rocker is covered in fabric. The cutouts are very generous, so there’s no issue plugging in or using the camera or fingerprint sensor. It comes in three colors a dark carbon color, or lighter shades of gray called fog and seascape. You also get the official G logo on the back.

Case-Mate Tough Clear Case

Case-Mate Tough Clear Case

If you like to go for clear cases so you can see the design of your phone inside, but you don’t want to scrimp on the protection level, then Case-Mate has you covered. The Tough Clear case offers drop protection from falls of up to 10 feet. The flexible sides enhance grip and absorb shock, while the transparent back is scratch-resistant. There are also cushioned corners and a slight lip that extends around the screen. You’ll also find large cutouts for easy access to ports and the fingerprint sensor.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

Spigen Tough Armor Case

One of the main attractions of the Pixel 3a XL is the low price, which makes it one of the best affordable phones around, so maybe you don’t want to spend too much on a case. If that’s true, then you might consider the Spigen Tough Armor case. It’s pretty cheap, but it still offers solid drop protection thanks to a tried and tested combination of polycarbonate and TPU. It’s a little chunky and angular, but it will guard your phone against drop damage, it has a lip around the screen, and there’s even a pop-out kickstand on the back. The openings are accurate and we like the textured power button cover.

