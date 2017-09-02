Avoid smudges and cracks with 7 of the best Note 8 screen protectors

If you’re looking at grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, you’re sure to have noticed the gorgeous 6.3-inch Infinity display. With this incredible screen taking up so much real estate, you’d be forgiven for having anxious thoughts of broken screens — and that’s why we’ve put together this list of the best Note 8 screen protectors to keep your display fully covered, and give you some peace of mind.

Griffin Survivor Glass Screen Protector ($35) One of the biggest names in device protection and accessories, Griffin has brought back its Survivor Glass range for the Note 8. Crafted from 9H-rated tempered glass, this screen protector is all but impervious to scratches from keys or coins (no need to worry about which pocket you keep your Note 8 in), as well as protection from micro-cracks, which can spread across other screen protectors and compromise structural stability. Only 0.5mm thick, the Survivor Glass has been “kiln-finished” to match the curves of the Note 8 — so no unsightly edges to detract from the beauty of your new phone. At $35 it’s definitely on the pricey side for a screen protector, but Griffin is certainly a name you can trust. Buy one now from: Griffin

Spigen Neo Flex Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack ($9) The second of the big boys on this list, and the first choice if you’re looking for a screen protector made of TPU film instead of tempered glass, is Spigen’s Neo Flex. It’s made of soft, self-healing TPU that provides great protection from everyday scratches. Spigen has also opted for a wet installation method for these protectors, rather than the usual dry method. By having a layer of fluid sit between the screen protector and the device, Spigen has made it harder for bubbles to form and decreased the likelihood of any loss of touch-sensitivity that can occur with other screen protectors. Since it comes in a twin pack, you can easily switch out for a new one as soon as the old starts looking battered. Buy one now from: Amazon Spigen

Olixar Galaxy Note 8 Case Friendly Glass Screen Protector — Twin Pack ($28) An up-and-coming name in smartphone accessories, Olixar has previously impressed us with their strong showing in screen protection for the S8 and S8 Plus. With their screen protectors for the Note 8, Olixar is offering reasonably-priced tempered glass screen protection, with all of the bells-and-whistles you’d expect from a bigger brand. Olixar has also ensured this screen protector is case-friendly, so it shouldn’t be pushed up by protective cases — an issue that plagued the early days of the S8. With the screen protector measuring only 0.3mm thick, you’ll barely even notice it’s there. As an extra bonus, Olixar is sending these tempered glass protectors out as a twin pack — giving you even more value for money. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Ringke Invisible Defender Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack ($8) The second option for film-lovers (pun intended), these film protectors from Rearth boasts a multilayer design that includes self-healing TPU, a touchscreen sensitivity layer, and a layer of adhesive that ensures full adhesion across the entire Note 8 screen. Whereas most screen protectors cover just — unsurprisingly — the screen, the Invisible Defender also covers the sides of the phone, and includes cutouts for the side buttons. Interestingly, Rearth also lists this as being case compatible — whether this is because the case can simply go over the top of the screen protector’s side coverage is unknown, but it’s impressive that Rearth managed that with such wide coverage. Thanks to the coverage of the screen and the sides, Rearth’s Invisible Defender is a great choice if you’ve decided to forgo a case. Buy one now from: Amazon

BodyGuardz Pure Arc Privacy Premium Glass Screen Protector ($40) Perfect if you have sensitive information on display, or just don’t like strangers snooping at your screen, the Pure Arc Privacy tempered glass screen protector from Bodyguardz comes with a built-in privacy filter that shuts down any attempts to look at your device from a sideways angle. While this could lead to issues when you’re actually trying to show people something, the trade-off is more than likely worth it if you’re sensitive about your privacy. While the price is high, this protector comes with the impact and scratch-resistance you’d expect from Bodyguardz, as well as their lifetime replacement service. And it’s case friendly too! Buy one now from: Bodyguardz

Vigeer Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack ($8) A simple and classic option for the traditionalist, the Vigeer is a film screen protector with no additional extras. No wet application like the Spigen Neo Flex, no extra cover like the Rearth — no frills, all action. Simply apply the screen protector as you would have for every smart device you’ve ever owned and be safe in the knowledge that your screen is covered. It boasts 99 percent transparency, and uses a high quality TPU material. Vigeer promises an invisible layer of protection, and for a bargain price as well. Buy one now from: Amazon