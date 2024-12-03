Forget the Galaxy S25. Samsung may announce smart glasses soon

As excited as we are about the Galaxy S25 and its upcoming release (and we’re really excited), something even more exciting may be coming soon from Samsung. The company may reveal plans for a pair of smart glasses at the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event early in 2025, according to the Korean news site Yonhap News. The augmented reality glasses are expected to closely resemble a standard set of glasses and weigh only 50 grams, or about a tenth of a pound. The average weight of eyeglasses is between 20 and 40 grams, so these wouldn’t be much heavier.

Don’t expect them to launch right away, though. Only the reveal is scheduled for January, with an estimated public launch sometime in the third quarter of 2025. In addition, Samsung is looking to hire more people and “strengthen leadership in related departments” to ensure a steady development cycle. It would be Samsung’s second new push into the wearables space in recent times. It launched and released the Samsung Galaxy Ring in July 2024, alongside the new Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch and its latest Galaxy Watch 7.

It wouldn’t be Samsung’s first attempt at some high-tech headgear either. When virtual reality was a big thing in mobile, Samsung launched the Samsung Gear VR, which was co-developed with Oculus. It required a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to be placed into the headset, which then operated as the device’s screen and provided a surprisingly immersive VR experience. However, it was hampered by always requiring a redesign to accommodate new Galaxy device shapes and was eventually discontinued.

But Samsung’s partnership with Oculus at the time helped make it a success, and if it is going to release a pair of “normal” smart glasses, it should look closely at Meta’s partnership with Ray-Ban. This has resulted in the comfortable, stylish Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which benefit from a recognizable design and a network of retailers where people can try them on. It’s possible Samsung will also want to include its own Galaxy AI technology into the smart glasses, following the trend set by Meta and brands like Solos where ChatGPT is integrated into the AirGo 3 smart glasses.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the existence of any smart glasses or when its next Unpacked event will take place, but it’s expected to be sometime in early 2025.