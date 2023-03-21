 Skip to main content
Google Pixel sale brings savings on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

Jennifer Allen
By

There are plenty of great Google Pixel related devices on sale at the moment over at Best Buy. Whether you’re looking for new earphones, a new phone or simply a new smartwatch, there’s something here for everyone. With deep discounts aplenty, these won’t stick around for long so here’s a quick overview of what to expect.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — $80, was $100

Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds.-A
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are the Google equivalent of standard AirPods. They have custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers so you get decent quality sound. Mostly though, it’s the features like Adaptive Sound which means that the volume is automatically adjusted as you move between quiet and noisy environments, that make it stand out. There’s up to five hours of listening time on one charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. Sweat and water-resistant, they’re an ideal purchase for anyone who has a busy lifestyle but wants the joy of wireless earbuds for less.

Google Pixel Buds Pro — $150, was $200

Four individual Pixel Buds Pro headphones sit on a pink background.
Google

The Google Pixel Buds Pro provide you with everything you could need from the best wireless earbuds. That means excellent sound quality, effective active noise cancelation and a comfy design. They adapt to your ear as well as your surroundings so you get good sound quality at all times. Strong battery life of up to 11 hours with a full 31 hours via the charging case means they’re great for the commute all week long too. Simple to use touch controls prove further useful.

Google Pixel 6a — $249, was $449

Android 13 logo on a Google Pixel 6a.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Cheap yet offering all the essentials you could need from a phone, the Google Pixel 6a may lack a better display than a 60Hz refresh rate but everything else is pretty great. You get flagship levels of performance and an excellent set of cameras. Additional software features like optical image stabilization and great lighting effects mean it punches above its weight in every way, except for lowlight environments. It works well with Android as you’d expect from a Google-made phone with the Magic Eraser tool our particular favorite feature.

Google Pixel Watch — $300, was $350

A notification card on the Google Pixel Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Potentially one of the best smartwatches to pair with your new Google Pixel Phone, the Google Pixel Watch looks great. It offers a relatively short battery life but it’s incredibly comfortable to wear and offers great Fitbit integration. Its circular, domed design is unlike the competition and Wear OS runs smoothly here. You also get up to 50 meters water resistance and a scratch-resistant coating to keep it safe, along with the usual supply of cool watch faces and Google app support.

Google Pixel 7 — $349, was $599

Google Pixel 7 home screen with rainbow gradient wallpaper
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones at the moment thanks to its great features. It has a delightful 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. There’s also a great 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. A 12MP wide-angle camera is useful for other situations while the Night Sight mode is great for low-light snaps. Its battery life could be a little better but otherwise, this is a great phone for the price, making you feel like you’ve spent a lot more than you actually have.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $699, was $999

Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is pretty close to being one of the best phones thanks to being Google’s flagship model. It has a gorgeous 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. It’s vivid and offers sharp text and great viewing angles, no matter the lighting conditions. Its 50MP main camera is paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera and 48MP telephoto lens too. Photos look incredible at all times, even in low-light situations. Performance is also fast and ideal for gaming or simply anyone who’s a little impatient. The only shortcomings here for a flagship phone are its mediocre battery life and occasional bugginess but this is still a stunning phone for anyone that wants the purist of Android experiences.

