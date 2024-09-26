Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone 16 line is now available. The base model iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus now have the Action button and a more powerful A18 chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have improved ultrawide cameras and the A18 Pro chip. All of the iPhone 16 phones can run Apple Intelligence once that is released in iOS 18.1 coming in October, and all models also have the new Camera Control.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Any iPhone 16 model

The Camera Control is a new physical button with touch control capabilities that sits flush on the bottom right of the iPhone 16 frame. By default, it will launch the Camera app, act as a shutter button, and allow you to adjust various camera settings.

But did you know you can also customize it in a few different ways? You can! Here's how.

How to change what the Camera Control does

With the Camera Control, the default setting is that a single click launches the Camera app, but you can change that if you wish. Here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone 16.

Step 2: Select Camera.

Step 3: Select Camera Control.

Step 4: The Clean Preview is on by default. This will hide the rest of the Camera interface (changing modes, zoom, image preview, etc.) while you use the Camera Control. If you don’t like this, simply turn the toggle to OFF position.

Step 5: Under Launch Camera, you can choose whether you want it to be a single click or a double click.

Step 6: Lastly, you can change the app that opens with your preferred click setting for the Camera Control. The default is Camera, but you can also open Code Scanner, Magnifier, and select third-party apps that have supported Camera Control, like Halide and Instagram.

How to adjust the Camera Control's sensitivity

As you start to use Camera Control, you may not be satisfied with the default sensitivity setting to activate it. Thankfully, this can be changed to make it easier to use, or you can turn it off entirely if you’re not a fan.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone 16.

Step 2: Select Accessibility.

Step 3: Select Camera Control.

Step 4: If you want to disable Camera Control, just change the toggle for Camera Control to OFF. Now nothing will happen when you press Camera Control.

Step 5: If you don’t want to use the Camera Control to make adjustments when using the camera, switch the Show Adjustments toggle to OFF.

Step 6: You can change the pressure sensitivity of Camera Control to Lighter (easier) or Firmer (harder). It is on Default normally.

Step 7: You can also change the speed of the double light-press to Slow or Slower.

And that's all there is to it! The Camera Control is a really helpful tool out of the box, but you can make it work even better for yourself with a few small tweaks. Have fun!