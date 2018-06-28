How to downgrade your iPhone or iPad from iOS 12 to iOS 11.4

Apple’s latest and greatest mobile operating system is iOS 12, and it brings with it a number of new features — including things like new gestures, improved performance, and more. But if you’re updating to the new operating system, you may find that it’s not really for you — in which case, it might be helpful to downgrade back to iOS 11.
That is why we put together this guide — to help you downgrade from iOS 12 back down to iOS 11. There are a few ways to do so, and they’re outlined below.
A quick note: We recommend backing up your phone before downgrading to an older version of iOS. Generally speaking, it should be pretty easy to downgrade, and it shouldn’t result in any lost data — but just in case it does, backups always help. On top of that, you’ll only be able to downgrade to iOS 11.4 for a week or so after iOS 12 is released to the public in September. After that, Apple will stop signing iOS 11.4 versions, and you won’t be able to downgrade without a jailbroken phone.
From a backup in iTunes
The best and safest way to roll back your iPhone to iOS 11 is through a backup, and it’s easy, as long as you made a backup before upgrading to iOS 12. Let’s look at how to restore your iPhone if you have a backup from when your iPhone was running iOS 11.4 stored on your computer.
- Download the IPSW file for your device and iOS 11.4 here.
- Disable Find My Phone or Find My iPad by heading to Settings, then tapping iCloud, and turning off the feature.
- Plug your iPhone or iPad into your computer and launch iTunes. Click on the iPhone or iPad in iTunes, then select Summary.
- Hold down Option (or Shift on a PC) and press Restore iPhone.
- Navigate to the IPSW file you previously downloaded and press Open.
- Once the file has been installed, you will have a blank iPhone — which is where your backup comes in. In iTunes, click the Restore iPhone button, and select your backup. Make sure it’s the right backup — if you’ve been running iOS 12 for more than a day or so, the latest may be a backup of iOS 12. iTunes should then restore the correct backup, though it may take some time.
Without a backup
If you didn’t back up your device before updating to iOS 12, then there are still some options for you — though you may lose your texts in the process. If you’re fine with that, follow the instructions below.
- Download the IPSW file for your device and iOS 11.4 here.
- Connect your iPhone or iPad to iTunes, and select your device.
- Under Summary, press Check for Updates while holding down Option (or Shift on a PC). Then, navigate to the IPSW file you downloaded before.
- Your iPhone or iPad should then install iOS 11.4.