  1. Mobile

iPhone 14 Pro said again to get rid of one of its unique design features

Trevor Mogg
By

While the iPhone 12’s design was a significant departure from previous iterations of Apple’s handset, the recently released iPhone 13 looks almost identical to its predecessor.

The only real difference, and you need to look hard to notice it, is the slightly smaller notch on the iPhone 13.

Looking ahead to the iPhone 14, some believe Apple will finally ditch the notch in favor of the hole-punch design that’s already a common feature on many high-end Android phones.

News from South Korea-based The Elec this week suggests the iPhone maker will use the hole display for the first time, though only with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That means the regular, less expensive iPhone 14 and and a new iPhone 14 Max will stick with the notch, a distinctive cutout that made its debut in 2017 with the iPhone X — Apple’s first handset to feature an edge-to-edge display.

The Elec’s claims chime with reports from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who twice this year has said Apple will incorporate the hole-punch design into the iPhone 14’s more expensive models.

The expected design change suggests Apple has found a way to retain the reliability of its Face ID feature, with the smarts that power it able to be hidden under the display.

“The key for the technology to offer an immersive full-screen experience is for the display area surrounding the hole to maintain resolution and color with other areas of the display,” The Elec said.

It’s also possible that Apple could ditch Face ID for Touch ID, as Google did when it moved from the Pixel 4 to Pixel 5, though this seems unlikely. In-display Touch ID would, however, be a welcome addition for many iPhone owners, especially as face masks prevent Face ID from working, leaving folks with little choice but to punch in their passcode every time they go to use their phone (unless they have an Apple Watch, that is).

As with all leaks and rumors, it’s impossible to know the reality until the device lands. Indeed, only last month another report suggested Apple will keep the notch for at least another year.

The iPhone 14 is still some nine months from launch, so expect plenty more speculation about the upcoming device in the meantime.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE could be supported longer than the S21 and S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE render in purple.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

You can now download the first Android 12L Beta on your Google Pixel

Android 12L shown for a larger display.

Oppo may reveal AR Glasses and (maybe) a foldable phone at Inno Day 2021

oppo AR glass 2021

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Supply chain issues forced Apple to stop making iPhone 13s in October

Man holding the iPhone 13 Pro showing its rear panel.

The best movies and shows on Shudder

Carnival of Souls

What to watch on Netflix when you’ve run out of things to watch

hidden gems on netflix bodyguard

The 31 best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now

Tom Cruise in Minority Report.

Nvidia will give PlayStation PC games the DLSS treatment

Kratos fighting monsters in God of War.

The best documentaries on Netflix right now

Jaws displayed on a drive-in movie theater screen.

How to access the dark web

1148276 autosave v1 tor dark web private browsing security

How to set up fall detection on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch's Fall Detection Feature.