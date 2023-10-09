 Skip to main content
Early Prime Day deal gets you over 1 million Kindle books for free

Briley Kenney
While some of the best October Prime Day deals include electronics, household goods, and a wide variety of items, most people consider the focus consumer-electronics-related, especially the holiday sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s not necessarily true, and as part of Amazon’s Prime Day October event, called Prime Day Big Deal Days, they’re proving as such with an incredible Kindle offer. As part of its latest event, Prime members can get up to three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, which includes access to a library of over a million digital books. It’s a must-have if you’re any kind of bookworm, and naturally, it works best with Amazon’s Kindle devices — or other compatible tablets. After three months, the service renews at the full price of $12 per month.

Not a prime member? Don’t worry. You can still take advantage of an excellent offer. A separate deal allows you to get two months of . Both offers are only good for two days, so don’t wait!

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day October

If you decide to sign up for Kindle Unlimited as part of this offer, just know that you can also take advantage of a 25% discount on the all-new Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, which is an excellent companion for the service. Of course, if you already have a Kindle or another compatible tablet, you don’t have to upgrade until you’re ready. Don’t forget to check out some of the best Prime Day Kindle deals if you are ready to try a new reader.

But when you sign up for Kindle Unlimited, you’ll instantly gain access to over four million digital titles, spanning best sellers, popular books and series, classics, and both fiction and non-fiction content. Moreover, you’ll get unlimited listening opportunities so you can pop on an audiobook to listen during a commute, in your off time, or when you sit down — instead of reading directly. Magazine subscriptions are included, too, with a bevy of options to choose from.

The most important thing to note is the millions of digital books you gain access to because you can pick up and read anywhere, anytime, on compatible devices. You’ll never have a shortage of books to read; for book lovers, that’s as good as it gets.

So, just to recap, there are two offers available:

  • Three months of Kindle Unlimited free for Prime members
  • Two months of Kindle Unlimited for $5 (for non-Prime members)

Regardless, these offers are only going to be available for a couple of days maximum, so take advantage while you can.

Briley Kenney
