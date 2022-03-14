New A16 chipset may only come to iPhone 14 Pro models

A new set of rumors have surfaced courtesy of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, revealing some interesting new details about Apple’s iPhone 14 series. His recent tweets strengthen the earlier rumors of Apple ditching the iPhone 14 Mini, as he believes the lineup will feature four smartphones: The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, he says that only the Pro models will upgrade to the new A16 system on a chip (SoC).

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

According to Kuo, the 5.4-inch Mini model, which has been part of Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, will be discarded from the upcoming iPhone 14 family. Instead, the smallest sibling this time will be the iPhone 14, rocking a 6.1-inch display. Other models will include an iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display, iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

Kuo says that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get Apple’s upcoming chipset, likely to be called the A16 Bionic. The non-Pro models will feature last year’s A15 Bionic SoC from the iPhone 13 lineup. The A15 is still a capable chip, though, as it almost equals Qualcomm’s current flagship SoC — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — in terms of performance.

According to Kuo, all four iPhone 14 models will likely come with 6GB of RAM, albeit of different generations. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could have older-gen LPDDR4X memory, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to sport newer LPDDR5 memory. The iPhone 13 lineup in comparison features LPDDR4X RAM — 4GB on iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13, and 6GB on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This contradicts the recent reports that suggested 8GB of RAM for both iPhone 14 Pro models, similar to Google’s Pixel 6 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup. Kuo has a strong track record, as many of his predictions have turned out to be true. Only the time will tell whether he’s right this time or not.

