Motorola’s latest Razr foldable phone is discounted to $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person opening the Motorola Razr 40.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you want to get a foldable phone but Samsung’s Galaxy Z devices are too expensive, you may want to turn your attention towards the Motorola Razr 2023. From an original price of $700, it’s currently available from Amazon with a $200 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $500. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so you’re going to have to make a quick decision on whether you’re buying this if you want to pocket the savings from one of the most interesting phone deals we’ve come across recently.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr 2023

The Motorola Razr 2023 is featured in our list of the best Android phones as the best cheap foldable Android phone. For a much cheaper price than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you’ll get a folding smartphone with a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen that shows notifications and allows you to take a selfie with its 64MP external camera without having to open the device, and a 6.9-inch pOLED inner screen with a 144Hz refresh rate that looks absolutely fantastic. The 32MP internal camera features Quad Pixel technology that allows it to capture more details when you take photos with it.

The 4,200 mAh battery of the Motorola Razr 2023 will last you the whole day, but if it gets depleted, the smartphone  will recharge quickly with TurboPower 30W charging or wireless charging. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers 128GB of storage, and it ships with Android 13 pre-installed while waiting for an Android 14 update.

The Motorola Razr 2023, a foldable phone with amazing style and fantastic performance, is on sale from Amazon for only $500, for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $700. It’s probably not going to stay this cheap for long though, as we expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. If you think the Motorola Razr 2023 should be your next smartphone, there’s no way to secure the discount other than proceeding with the purchase as soon as possible, because the device’s price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

