Digital Trends
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. Galaxy S9: Can the Flagship Killer claim another victim?

Mark Jansen
By
OnePlus 6T review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The OnePlus 6T is OnePlus’ latest high-spec flagship most popular phones in the world, with similar specs to OnePlus’s latest — but it comes with a bigger price tag. Can the OnePlus 6T take the Galaxy S9 down?

Specs

OnePlus 6T Samsung Galaxy S9
Size 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm (6.20 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches) 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm (5.81 x 2.70 x 0.33 inches)
Weight 185 grams (6.5 ounces) 163 grams (5.75 ounces)
Screen size 6.41-inch AMOLED 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display
Screen resolution 2,340 x 1,080 pixels (402 pixels per inch) 2,960 x 1,440 pixels (570 pixels per inch)
Operating system OxygenOS (over Android 9.0 Pie) Android 8.0 Oreo
Storage space 128GB, 256GB
 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
MicroSD card slot No Yes, up to 512GB
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay Google Pay, Samsung Pay
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
RAM 6G, 8GB 4GB
Camera Dual 16MP (with OIS) and 20MP rear, 16MP front 12MP (with OIS) rear, variable aperture, 8MP front
Video Up to 4K at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 480 fps 4K at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C
Fingerprint sensor Yes, in-display Yes
Water resistance No IP68
Battery 3,700mAh

OnePlus Fast Charge

 3,000mAh

QuickCharge 2.0

Qi wireless charging
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support T-Mobile, AT&T T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
Colors Mirror Black, Midnight Black Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple
Price $549 $840
Buy from OnePlus Samsung, Amazon
Review score 4 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

OnePlus 6T review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Both phones come with this year’s “flagchip,” the Snapdragon 845, so you can expect to get similar high-level performance from each. OnePlus previously pushed for super-fast performance on the OnePlus 6, so it might be that the 6T will feel faster in everyday tasks. The 6T has options for 6GB and 8GB of RAM — significantly higher than the S9’s 4GB — however, the impact that more RAM has on performance is debatable. Storage space is similarly close, with both phones topping out at 256GB — but only the S9 has a MicroSD card slot.

The 6T wins in pure battery capacity, as its 3,700mAh dwarfs the S9’s 3,000mAh. It’s fair to expect longer battery life from the OnePlus phone. Charging times on both will be speedy, but the 6T’s fast charging outstrips the S9’s QuickCharge 2.0 fast charging by a decent margin. However, only the S9 comes with convenient wireless charging.

With flagship specs on both, it’s very tough to call a winner here. Looking at elements the phones differ on, the 6T’s larger battery and speedier charging win out over wireless charging on the S9.

Winner: OnePlus 6T

Design and durability

As usual with Samsung and OnePlus, these are both exceptionally beautiful phones. The S9 broadly follows the Galaxy S8‘s style, but that’s not a bad thing — the S9’s sleek glass silhouette is still one of the most beautiful handsets around. At the same time, we really like the OnePlus 6T’s changes, including slimming the bezels down even further, and adopting a dewdrop-style notch. It’s just as beautiful and sleek as the S9, and both phones score a 10 in looks.

Things aren’t as solid when we turn to durability. While the glass on each phone is similarly fragile, OnePlus continues to avoid adding any IP-rated water resistance to its phones. As a result, the 6T is far less likely to survive a slip into the pool than the IP68-rated S9. Also, if you’re a fan of your old pair of headphones, the OnePlus 6T breaks with tradition and does away with the headphone jack — which the S9 retains.

While both phones are super-stylish, the S9’s IP-rated water resistance really gives it an advantage, though you’ll still want a case.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S9

Display

samsung galaxy s9 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

There are deep inky blacks and strongly vibrant colors for everyone, thanks to the AMOLED displays on both phones. The OnePlus 6T comes with a huge 6.41-inch display running a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, and it’s a very good screen. The Galaxy S9’s display is smaller at 5.8-inches, but it’s running a 2,960 x 1,440 resolution — making the S9’s display significantly sharper than the 6T’s. Samsung also has considerable knowledge of screen tech, and the S9 has one of the best displays in the world, as evidenced by it initially topping DisplayMate’s ratings.

The OnePlus 6T’s display is beautiful, but it can’t compare to the S9’s master class in screen-tech.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S9

Camera

OnePlus 6T review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Bucking multilens trends, you’ll find only a single 12-megapixel lens on the back of the Galaxy S9. It’s still a great camera, with fantastic performance in a variety of lighting, thanks primarily to the variable aperture that changes depending on lighting. Despite lacking a second lens, it can simulate a portrait mode on the rear camera and the front-facing 8-megapixel lens.

The OnePlus 6T packs a primary 16-megapixel lens with a secondary 20-megapixel lens. It’s more or less the same two lenses we saw on the OnePlus 6, and while it’s a good setup, it can’t quite match the S9’s great camera. OnePlus has added A.I. optimization to the 6T’s camera, though, so it should be capable of adjusting settings to get the most out of a sunset, your lunch, or a bunch of other scenes. The 16-megapixel front-facing camera should also be capable of the same thing.

Video-wise, you’ll be able to take full 4K video at 60 frames per second on both devices, but the S9 goes further with the ability to shoot super slow motion video at 960 fps. The 6T can capture 480 fps in super slow motion, but it can’t quite match the S9.

This is something of a mixed bag. While the OnePlus 6T has a decent camera, it’s still one of the weaker points of the phone, and it’s simply not as capable as the Galaxy S9’s excellent single shooter.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S9

Software and updates

galaxy s9 hands-on review front bottom
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Galaxy S9 comes with Android 8.0 Oreo underneath the Samsung Experience UI. It’s a good skin, and it shouldn’t be hard for anyone with prior Android experience to make the switch. Samsung’s update record isn’t as good though, and most owners will find themselves waiting for some time before an update to Android 9.0 Pie is available. The S9 will definitely get the Pie update, as well as Android Q — but Samsung has never been quick on updates.

The OnePlus 6T comes with Android 9.0 Pie, hidden under OxygenOS. It’s low on bloatware and pre-installed apps, and it’s extremely fast — but the real win here is Android 9.0 Pie. The 6T is up-to-date, and that’s not something the S9 can match yet. OnePlus’ record with updates is also extremely good — so it’s one to watch if you like prompt updates.

Android 9.0 Pie and much faster updates win this for the OnePlus 6T.

Winner: OnePlus 6T

Special features

OnePlus 6T review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

You’ll get a good amount of special features in the Galaxy S9, including the Bixby voice assistant, VR support with Gear VR, and support for desktop-style work with Samsung’s DeX mode. There’s even augmented reality support with AR Emojis, as well as everything you’d expect from Android 8.0 Oreo, including the Google Assistant.

The OnePlus 6T is similarly packed with special features. You’ll find Android 9.0 Pie’s biggest new features on here, including the new gesture-based controls. OnePlus has added more gestures to the mix though, and owners will be able to pause music by drawing a pause sign on the lock screen, or take a screenshot with a three-finger gesture. There’s also a gaming mode that prioritizes performance and network traffic for your games, and modes for your display that cut out blue light at night, or shift to monochrome for easier reading.

There’s face scanning too, like the OnePlus 6 — but the biggest new addition is an in-display fingerprint scanner. Simply press down on the fingerprint icon on your lock screen and you’ll be logged in. Keep pressing, and you’ll also pull up a customizable menu for quick app access.

It’s another tough fight. The 6T’s features aren’t quite as flashy as the S9’s — outside of the in-display fingerprint scanner — but the S9’s features generally require some sort of buy-in. Ultimately, we feel this choice is a personal one — pick whichever one has the better features for you.

Winner: Tie

Price

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is currently available, with prices starting at $840 for the 64GB model, although if you shop around, you can get one for quite a bit less than that now. It will work on every major network. The OnePlus 6T costs $549, but it will only work on T-Mobile, AT&T, and other GSM networks.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 may have come out on top in this particular battle, but that doesn’t mean the “Flagship Killer” has entirely missed its mark. The OnePlus 6T is a phenomenal phone with all the power, beauty, and advanced camera tech that you’d expect from a flagship device — but for several hundred dollars less.

On balance, the Galaxy S9’s water resistance, large array of additional features, and extremely solid performance mean that Samsung’s phone is probably the better of the two to pick up — but if you can’t ignore the OnePlus 6T’s lower price, then OnePlus’s newest flagship killer is a fantastic choice.

Don't Miss

The Red Hydrogen One: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best keyboards for the iPhone
Mobile

The 10 best keyboards for the iPhone, from Gboard to Bitmoji

Apple first allowed third-party keyboard integration with iOS 8, and now there are scores of alternative keyboards on the market. Here's a rundown of the best keyboards for the iPhone, from SwiftKey to Fleksy.
Posted By Simon Hill
google feed personalization update
Mobile

Google homepage updated with new Discover feed for U.S. users

The Google homepage has been updated for mobile devices and now features the new version of the Discover feed. The rollout is just for the U.S. so far, but does apply to both Android and iOS devices.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use your favorite email client or…
Posted By Mark Coppock
cdma vs gsm differences explained header
Mobile

CDMA vs. GSM: What’s the difference between these cellular standards?

If you're in the market for a new smartphone or carrier, you've likely encountered the acronyms CDMA and GSM before. Check out our brief explanation on the two wireless standards covering their availability and functionality.
Posted By Simon Hill
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
red hydrogen one review hydrone gen feat
Product Review

Buy now, enjoy later? Red’s Hydrogen One lacks its most anticipated feature

The mysterious Red Hydrogen One phone has finally arrived. It has a massive battery, a durable Kevlar chassis, Android at its core, and a 3D display. It’s ambitious and a little bit crazy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

The Red Hydrogen One smartphone will soon be on the shelves at AT&T, Verizon

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced halfway through 2017, and was then delayed a few times. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available -- featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Product Review

Why buy a $1,000 phone? The OnePlus 6T has everything you want at half the price

Sure, the biannual OnePlus launch has become a regular thing, but does that mean we should be less excited about it than before? No. The OnePlus 6T is here, and there are some awesome upgrades to tempt you into buying one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 6T is a flagship for less -- and it's half off from T-Mobile

The new OnePlus 6T continues OnePlus's tradition, coming with flagship power, camera performance, and the gorgeous design you want -- but for under $600. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

The flagship-quality OnePlus 6T is here: Now here’s where to buy it

After months of rumors and leaks, OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off of the OnePlus 6T, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone that comes at a reasonable price. Here's where to buy the OnePlus 6T for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. OnePlus 6 vs. OnePlus 5T vs. OnePlus 5: Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 6T is an attractive smartphone with high-end specs and a tempting price, but how does it measure up against the last few OnePlus phones? That's what we're here to find out as we compare the 6T to the OnePlus 6, 5T, and 5.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6 Main
Mobile

The OnePlus 6's Nightscape mode will make low-light photos a whole lot better

The OnePlus 6 has flagship-tier specs and a design to rival plenty of other 2018 flagship phones. It's powerful, beautiful, and very well priced. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple October 2018 Event Coverage

We've seen three new iPhones and an Apple Watch from Apple this year, but the company has one more event left before 2018 comes to a close. On October 30 in Brooklyn, New York City, Apple will take the wraps off new devices, heavily rumored…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff