 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can get a Kindle Paperwhite for just $25 at Woot!

Jennifer Allen
By
Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Looking for amazing Kindle deals? Woot could be the place for you. Today, you can buy a Kindle Paperwhite for just $25. Before you get too excited, there are a couple of caveats. This is a 2015 model so it’s a little different from the latest Kindle Paperwhite, but you can still use it exactly the same. Also, because it’s such an old model, it’s a refurbished one. It’s previously been owned but it’s been tested and verified by Amazon to ensure it meets the specified product condition but it might have some cosmetic blemishes, and it’s been repackaged in a brown box. Still, this is incredibly cheap for access to the Kindle store. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Kindle Paperwhite 2015

While the best Kindles may have moved on a little since the release of this Kindle Paperwhite, it’s still worth checking out. It has a 6-inch screen with 300ppi ensuring that the book you’re reading looks great on it. Brightness-wise, it can cope with being read in full sunlight as well as being read at night too. As you’d expect from a Kindle, it’s just like reading on paper. A built-in front light ensures no eyestrain and you can always adjust the screen brightness to what you need it to be.

It’s better than a physical book too thanks to being lighter than a paperback, and easy to hold in one hand. You also won’t have to worry about recharging it too often. The Kindle Paperwhite promises up to six weeks of charge based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless turned off and the light setting at ten. In reality, it’ll be less than that given you’re likely to be using it differently than the ideal, but you’re still going to be good to go for a long time to come.

Related

Ultimately, while this Kindle Paperwhite model is older than most, it has all the core essentials. You can make many adjustments to get it just how you like it, explore the Kindle store, and enjoy 4GB worth of books without having to carry them all individually. If you’re not sure if you want an ebook reader, this is a great chance to do so for a lot less than usual.

The refurbished Kindle Paperwhite 2015 is down to $25 at Woot for a limited time only. It comes in a brown box and may have some small cosmetic imperfections but it’s otherwise all good. Amazon Prime members also gain free standard shipping. If you’re looking for a cheap way to read on the move, this is an excellent option. Count on it selling out soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Prime Day Deals Live Blog: All the best offers you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Deals

With mere hours left until Prime Day deals end, we're still here to help you get the best value for money during the huge sales season. While Prime Day itself is an Amazon-based sale, there are also big discounts from other popular retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Dell, and Lenovo. We've scoured the internet to find all the best discounts on everything from the latest technology to kitchen appliances, and even home essentials like groceries. With so many hundreds of deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin. That's why we're regularly updating this page with all the best Prime Day deals so you can simply scroll away and find the right deal for your needs and budget. Take a look now before the sale ends later today.
Today's best Prime Day deals
And just like that, you've made it to our list of the best Prime Day deals. If you aren't in the scrolling mood, the very best offer you can shop today is a brand new 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 at Walmart. It's made by Walmart's own brand Onn and runs Roku's smart software to boot, which offers one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without the need to hook up a streaming stick like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's also a 4K TV, which means it's four times the resolution than the HDTV you probably have now (translation: that's a much clearer image).

More Prime Day deals worth considering today

Read more
iPad Mini is at its cheapest-ever price, but the deal ends tonight
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

Prime Day deals are still running for a few more hours with the event ending at the end of today. That still gives you a little more time to committing to buying an Apple iPad Mini while it's on sale. Right now, it's at one of its lowest-ever prices at $380 instead of its regular price of $499. Previous dips are usually more like $399 so this is a sweet extra saving over the usual discount. By now, you've probably considered Prime Day iPad deals for a little while. Don't delay, snap up the iPad Mini now before you miss your chance. If you still need convincing, here's a quick look at what to expect and why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini
The Apple iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a tablet. While so many of the best tablets focus on size, the Apple iPad Mini provides a great experience while being the kind of device you can toss into your bag. It has an attractive 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that makes whatever you're doing look great. It has True Tone support along with P3 wide color so it always looks good, whether you're streaming your favorite shows or even indulging in a little video editing.

Read more
Your last chance to get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free
Kindle Unlimited service

We only have a handful of hours left to embrace all the Prime Day deals going on, so this is your last chance to sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. The deal that keeps on giving, sign up today and you can enjoy three months of the service that's like Netflix for books without paying a cent. All you need to be is a new customer to Kindle Unlimited and have an existing Prime membership. Also, remember to cancel before the three months end so you don't spend $12 a month instead. Not sure if it's for you? Here's all you need to know about the book lover's dream.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited is the perfect service for book lovers. It basically works like a virtual library. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. You can also take advantage of extensive magazine subscriptions to titles like Women's Health, Stuff, and Good Housekeeping. You can borrow titles as often as you like because there are no due dates. You just need to swap them around once you hit your ten.

Read more