You can get a Kindle Paperwhite for just $25 at Woot!

Looking for amazing Kindle deals? Woot could be the place for you. Today, you can buy a Kindle Paperwhite for just $25. Before you get too excited, there are a couple of caveats. This is a 2015 model so it’s a little different from the latest Kindle Paperwhite, but you can still use it exactly the same. Also, because it’s such an old model, it’s a refurbished one. It’s previously been owned but it’s been tested and verified by Amazon to ensure it meets the specified product condition but it might have some cosmetic blemishes, and it’s been repackaged in a brown box. Still, this is incredibly cheap for access to the Kindle store. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Kindle Paperwhite 2015

While the best Kindles may have moved on a little since the release of this Kindle Paperwhite, it’s still worth checking out. It has a 6-inch screen with 300ppi ensuring that the book you’re reading looks great on it. Brightness-wise, it can cope with being read in full sunlight as well as being read at night too. As you’d expect from a Kindle, it’s just like reading on paper. A built-in front light ensures no eyestrain and you can always adjust the screen brightness to what you need it to be.

It’s better than a physical book too thanks to being lighter than a paperback, and easy to hold in one hand. You also won’t have to worry about recharging it too often. The Kindle Paperwhite promises up to six weeks of charge based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless turned off and the light setting at ten. In reality, it’ll be less than that given you’re likely to be using it differently than the ideal, but you’re still going to be good to go for a long time to come.

Ultimately, while this Kindle Paperwhite model is older than most, it has all the core essentials. You can make many adjustments to get it just how you like it, explore the Kindle store, and enjoy 4GB worth of books without having to carry them all individually. If you’re not sure if you want an ebook reader, this is a great chance to do so for a lot less than usual.

The refurbished Kindle Paperwhite 2015 is down to $25 at Woot for a limited time only. It comes in a brown box and may have some small cosmetic imperfections but it’s otherwise all good. Amazon Prime members also gain free standard shipping. If you’re looking for a cheap way to read on the move, this is an excellent option. Count on it selling out soon.

Editors' Recommendations