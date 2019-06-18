Share

We may finally have an idea of when to expect the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — CNET is citing people familiar with the matter as saying that Galaxy Unpacked, the event that normally serves as the launchpad for the Note lineup, will take place on August 7 at an event in New York.

The event will reportedly take place at the Barclays Center in downtown Brooklyn — which is the same place as last year’s Note 9 launch.

The news makes perfect sense — Galaxy Unpacked 2018 took place on August 9, so August 7 is right about when we’d expect the 2019 even to happen. That said, given the event is still a few months away, it’s possible Samsung could change its plans. We likely won’t hear an official announcement of the event for at least a few weeks.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2019, and it’s set to be a pretty major release for the company. The Note range doesn’t sell quite as many units as the Galaxy S series, but it’s still one of the biggest phone releases for the year. A number of rumors have popped up regarding the event, suggesting that Samsung will pretty radically change the design of the series with the Note 10. Notable, the phone may have a single hole-punch camera lens on the front, along with a triple-lens camera on the back. Leaked renders also point to a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge display and no headphone jack. Under the hood, the phone will likely offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The device may even offer 5G connectivity, making it as future-facing of a phone as the Note line ever has been.

The Galaxy Note 10 likely won’t be the only launch at Galaxy Unpacked. Last year, the company announced the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which Samsung positioned as a device that could go head to head with the Apple Watch. The company also announced the Galaxy Home smart speaker, and improvements to Bixby, its digital assistant. The company may even take the opportunity to discuss the Galaxy Fold, its foldable phone that’s currently in limbo after display errors prevented Samsung from launching the device on time.