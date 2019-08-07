Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Specs comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Which is worth your $1,000?

Mark Jansen
By
samsung galaxy note 10 plus vs iphone xs max rainbow back

There’s a new Galaxy Note range in town, and Samsung’s super-sized flagship is coming in two models for the first time — the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus. The Note 10 Plus is the larger of the range, and it’s packed to the brim with the latest hardware, a newly redesigned S Pen, and an almost completely bezel-less hole-punch display.

Although the Note 10 Plus is joined by a smaller Note 10, we’re ranging outside of Samsung’s stable in this particular matchup. Samsung may be prolific, but the match we all want to see puts the new Note against a stalwart foe: The iPhone XS Max. This large-screened beauty is one of Apple’s finest, and it’s eager to get to grips with the latest and most powerful Note flagship. Is the Galaxy Note 10 Plus the right new phone for you, or should you be putting aside all your dollars for the iPhone XS Max? We found out.

Specs

Samsung Note 10 Plus
 Apple iPhone XS Max
Size 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches) 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.20 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 196 grams (6.91 ounces) 208 grams (7.34 ounces)
Screen size 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED True Tone display
Screen resolution 3040 x 1440 pixels (498 pixels per inch) 2688 x 1242 pixels (458 pixels per inch)
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie (under One UI) iOS 12
Storage space 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
MicroSD card slot Yes No
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay, Samsung Pay Apple Pay
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
RAM 12GB 4GB
Camera Quad-lens: 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 12MP variable aperture wide-angle, 12MP telephoto, and DepthVision lens rear, 10MP front Dual 12MP (with dual OIS) rear, 7MP TrueDepth front camera
Video 2160p at 60 frames-per-second, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 960 fps 2160p at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 240 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C Lightning
Fingerprint sensor Yes, ultrasonic in-display sensor No, Face ID only
Water resistance IP68 IP68
Battery 4,300mAh

45W fast charging (25W charger included)

15W Qi Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

 3,174mAh

Fast charge capable (Additional charger needed)

7W Qi wireless charging
App marketplace Google Play Store Apple App Store
Network support All major U.S. carriers All major U.S. carriers
Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Silver, Space Gray, Gold
Price $1,100 $1,100
Buy from Samsung Apple
Review score Hands-on review 4 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

iPhone XS Max
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Note 10 Plus uses the flagchip of the year — the Snapdragon 855. It’s a very fast processor, and it’ll perform extremely well for gaming and apps alike. But the iPhone XS Max is no sluggard with Apple’s A12 Bionic processor to provide supremely snappy performance and super-smooth gameplay. This is likely to be close.

What of battery life? The Note 10 Plus has the larger battery, sporting a 4,300mAh capacity compared to the XS Max’s 3,174mAh. We haven’t had much time with the Note 10 Plus’s battery yet, but based on the S10 Plus’s performance, we’re expecting a day’s use with some spare — though the larger screen and resolution may mean a lower result. We’ll have to test it to be sure. The XS Max also managed a day’s use on a single charge.

Speaking of charging, both phones come with strong fast charging capabilities. The Note 10 Plus caps out at a super-fast 45W rate, while the XS Max maxes at 30W. The Note 10 Plus comes with a 25W charger that Samsung claims charges from empty to 100% in under an hour. That’s much better than the XS Max, which … er, doesn’t come with a fast charger at all. Both also have wireless charging.

We’re loathe to award this category based purely on charging speed, so we’ll need to wait and see how the Note 10 Plus’s performance and battery life stack up against the iPhone in the real world.

Winner: Tie

Design and durability

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we doubt many would deny that both these phones are beautiful. The iPhone is nothing if not iconic, and the notched edge-to-edge display and gold-effect glass body are stunning. The Note 10 is similarly beautiful, but for very different reasons. There’s no notch here — just a centrally placed punch-hole display — and the display stretches over the entire front of the phone. It’s almost completely bezel-less and it’s jaw-dropping.

So they’re both good looking, but are they durable? Glass is always going to be fragile, and you’ll want a case for both. Thankfully there’s strong water-resistance here. Both phones sport a solid IP68 water-resistance that mean they can both survive a drop in the pool.

These two are both beautiful for very different reasons, and they’re pretty even on the durability front too. We can’t pick between them.

Winner: Tie

Display

iPhone XS Max
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

As befits their names, both of these phones have large screens. The iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. It’s bright, vivid, and beautiful. But the enormous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the Note 10 Plus is one of the best displays around. It boasts a maximum resolution of 3040 x 1440 so it’s super-sharp, and it’s flawless.

Finally, we have our first clear winner; iPhones have always had excellent displays, but Samsung’s current panels are the cream of the crop.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Camera

samsung galaxy note 10 plus vs iphone xs max selfie camera

You’ll find two lenses on the back of the iPhone XS Max — a 12-megapixel primary lens with an aperture of f/1.8, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.4. It takes some great shots, and is worth inclusion on our list of the best camera phones. The selfie lens around the front is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth lens, and it takes some great selfies.

But it’s up against some seriously impressive camera tech, as the Note 10 Plus has pushed the envelope even further with a quad-lens system. It’s comprised of a primary 12-megapixel lens comes with variable aperture (so it swaps between f/1.5 and f/2.4),  an ultra-wide-angle 16-megapixel lens with an aperture of f/2.2, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.1, and a fourth DepthVision lens that’s used to capture depth data for more accurate portrait shots. There’s also a 10-megapixel selfie camera around the front, and it supports Samsung’s night mode for low-light selfies.

We’ve not had much chance to play with the Note 10 Plus’s camera, but based on the S10 Plus’s strong and versatile camera, we predict the Note 10 Plus’s extremely capable suite will be the winner here.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Software and updates

iPhone XS Max
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Thanks to years of improvements, it’s been a long time since Samsung’s interface was a serious downside of its phones. The Note 10 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI interface laid over the top. It’s smooth and intuitive, and it has some great gesture controls too. But iOS 12 on the iPhone XS Max is just as good, with snappy performance, a huge app store, and some excellent new additions. It’s a close match between the two in software, and your choice will likely be personal.

But look at updates and it’s anything but personal. Apple is the benchmark for snappy and long-lasting software support, and regularly updates 3-year-old devices with the latest OS updates days after they’re released. By contrast, Samsung often takes upwards of six months to update its latest flagships, and phones over 2 years old rarely see the latest Android updates. Apple’s update game is extremely strong, and it wins this round.

Winner: Apple iPhone XS Max

Special features

samsung galaxy note 10 plus vs iphone xs max ar drawing

As flagship phones, you’re not lacking special features in either of these phones. The iPhone XS Max is equipped with Apple’s latest technology, including Face ID facial recognition, AR-powered Memojis, Siri Shortcuts, and more. The Note 10 Plus benefits from Samsung’s legacy of special features, including Bixby, VR support, and features from the S10 range, such as the in-display fingerprint scanner and Wireless PowerShare.

But it’s the S Pen that gives the Note the advantage. It’s been redesigned with beveled edges for more comfort, and comes with a host of new features. You can use it to draw on people’s faces in AR, use Air Actions to control the screen (like swiping left and right to swap camera modes or drawing circles to zoom), and you can convert handwritten notes into text by using Microsoft Word. It’s also got an improved Dex desktop mode that can be activated by plugging it into a laptop’s USB port.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Price and availability

The iPhone XS Max is currently available with prices starting at $1,100 for the 64GB model. As an Apple flagship, it works on every U.S. carrier, and is available from a large range of stores. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available for pre-order from August 8, and the phone will be available for purchase in stores from August 23. Like the iPhone, the Note 10 Plus starts from $1,100.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

After a hard-fought battle, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus that gets the win. That’s in large part down to Samsung’s incredible screen technology, the versatile camera suite, and the glut of special features — including the S Pen. But it’s a close match, and the iPhone is not far behind. Pick the iPhone XS Max and it won’t let you down in camera or screen quality, and there are plenty of features to boot. The XS Max’s raw power seals the deal, and should mean Apple fanatics won’t feel short-changed. But in terms of answering which phone gives you better bang for your buck, it has to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (August 2019)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Product Review

Samsung’s Note 10 Plus is a massive phone packed with small improvements

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus is here, and it’s the biggest and best Samsung phone ever. Its key feature is its looks, as it has an attractive rear design, highlighted by the new Aura Glow color, but little else has changed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10 vs. Note 9: All the notable differences

If you're wondering what the difference between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 is, or you want to know if it's worth upgrading from the Note 9, we have you covered. Find out how these three phones compare right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy s9 plus review both
Mobile

The Verizon Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras are getting a Night Mode

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy tab s6 news 8
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 vs. Apple iPad Air: Can the new Tab unseat a favorite?

Samsung has revealed its new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, and if you're looking for a new slate, Samsung's powerful tablet is absolutely worth considering. But is it better than the iPad Air? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Today's the day: Here's how to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event live

The Galaxy Unpacked event for August 2019 is almost upon us, and Samsung's biannual event is set to really pack in the reveals. But how do you watch it live? Here's how to watch Galaxy Unpacked.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is small, powerful, and missing power user features

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is one of two phones launched at Unpacked 2019, alongside the Note 10 Plus. Of the two, this one is smaller, has less storage, and no MicroSD card slot, but it’s still a top-tier device.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
how to transfer data from an old iphone a new one feature image
Mobile

Apple may release a foldable iPad before it launches a foldable iPhone

According to an investor note from UBS, Apple is working hard on developing foldable devices for release in the next few years -- and could end up releasing a foldable iPad before it releases a foldable iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 brings Android and Windows closer together than ever before

The new Galaxy Note range is finally here, abut you may have missed a fairly major new development in all the dazzle -- the strong relationship between Android and Windows that's just been created by Samsung.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is joined by a second, more feature-packed Note 10 Plus

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with sleek design, huge displays, and relatively small footprints. With this comes new S-Pen features for transcribing to Word documents, air gestures, and colors that dazzle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has finally unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10 5G. The new phones are aimed at offering a beautiful design, with top-tier specs. Here's where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news
Mobile

Samsung’s Under Armour-branded Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs with your HOVR shoes

Samsung and Under Armour have announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. Able to connect with Under Armour's HOVR series of connected running shoes, Samsung's watch is the first wearable to be able to do so.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones
Deals

Take 40% off Origem HS-3 wireless headphones with this exclusive promo code

There are many good Bluetooth headphones on the market and it can be hard to sort through them all, but this exclusive deal – which lets DT readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 earphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.
Posted By Lucas Coll
everything samsung announced at galaxy unpacked note 10 2019 august
Mobile

Missed the Note 10’s main event? Here’s everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was the star of Samsung's August 2019 Galaxy Unpacked event, but what about everything else that was announced and spoken of? Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked August 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen